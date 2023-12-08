Bucks' Damian Lillard on Haliburton Trash Talk: 'You Never Know When the Tables Turn'

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

It was impossible to miss.

When Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton hit a dagger three-pointer to extend his team's lead to eight in the final minute of Thursday's in-season tournament semifinals win over the Milwaukee Bucks, he immediately looked at his wrist in a "Dame Time" celebration with Damian Lillard watching from the court.

"As many times as I've done it … when you dish it out, you gotta be willing to take it," Lillard told reporters after Milwaukee's 128-119 loss. "When you're having your moment it's important to be careful. Be humble. You never know when the tables turn."

Haliburton is certainly having a moment.

He notched a triple-double of 26 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in Monday's victory over the Boston Celtics in the in-season tournament quarterfinals. That sent the Pacers to Las Vegas for the semifinals and a nationally televised broadcast against Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

It was a chance for Haliburton to further announce his presence as one of the best players in the league in a high-profile showdown, and he did just that.

The 23-year-old tallied 27 points, 15 assists, seven rebounds and zero turnovers behind 11-of-19 shooting from the field. His three-pointer in the final minute was the biggest shot of the game, and his ability to play turnover-free basketball while handling the ball on most possessions stood out as Indiana advanced to the final.

It will face the winner of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans in Saturday's in-season tournament championship game. Another excellent performance on that stage would further cement Haliburton as one of the NBA's brightest young stars.

If the Pacers continue to play at this level, they could end up facing the Bucks in the playoffs.