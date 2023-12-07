Bills' Jordan Phillips Rips Jason Kelce for Saying He Tried to Hurt Eagles' Jurgens

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Now that the Buffalo Bills are off their bye week, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips had an answer for criticism from Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

After Philadelphia's Week 12 overtime win over Buffalo, Kelce spoke to 94 WIP and said he had an issue with a play where Phillips ran over guard Cam Jurgens while attempting to jump the snap count (h/t Dan Roche of NBC Sports Philadelphia):

"I thought it was bulls--t at the time, I really did. And I said so to the official on the field, I said I've been running that play a lot of years. I've seen people jump offsides. [Phillips] made zero effort to stop after he jumped offsides. He purposely tried to hurt Cam Jurgens. I thought it should have been a personal foul… I thought that play in particular was absolutely a disgrace that the NFL should not allow."

Phillips did not take kindly to being accused of intentionally trying to hurt someone on the field.

"I am 335 pounds. How am I gonna stop regardless?" he asked on WROC in Buffalo (h/t Roche). "How do I know that the ball wasn't going? After I saw [Jurgens] move, I put my eyes on him, and I'm gonna go."

He also said Kelce doesn't have the right to call someone else a dirty player because he always "dives at somebody's knees every play" in reference to Philadelphia's famous Tush Push sneak play.

"He is a well-respected guy around the league for whatever reason," Phillips said. "Now he suddenly has a voice because he's on his brother's podcast and whatnot, so he thinks he can use it. But the way he's using his voice doesn't make any sense."

As for the game in question, Phillips was not fined for any play.

The Eagles were down double digits entering the fourth quarter but forced overtime thanks to two touchdown passes from Jalen Hurts and a long field goal from Jake Elliott. Buffalo started the extra period with a field goal, but Philadelphia won the game on the ensuing drive with a Hurts touchdown run.