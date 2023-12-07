Candace Parker Wants to Return to WNBA 'If I'm Healthy' Following Surgery on Injury

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Aces star Candace Parker remains committed to playing in the WNBA in 2024 as long as her body will allow it.

"If I'm healthy, I want to play," she said to TMZ Sports, adding she hasn't considered any sort of timeline for how much longer she wants to extend her career.

Parker was limited to 18 games in 2023 after undergoing foot surgery in July. She had to watch from the sidelines as the Aces successfully defended their title, taking down the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals in four games.

The 37-year-old's comments to TMZ Sports echo what she said during a November appearance on Good Morning America. She said she's "not gonna play in pain anymore," citing a desire to enjoy to fully enjoy her life away from basketball.

Parker also told the Associated Press' Doug Feinberg she'll "weigh my options" this offseason.

"If I feel really, really good then I'll play," she said. "That's a big if. I've got to get my foot right. My foot was really bad last year. I don't want to cheat the game or cheat myself."

From a neutral perspective, it would be a bit disappointing if a legend of Parker's stature wasn't afforded a farewell tour like the one Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles received in 2022. She's one of the greatest players in WNBA history and deserves to have her legacy properly celebrated.