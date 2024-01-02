Ricardo Hallman NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Wisconsin CB

John Fisher/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'10"

WEIGHT: 185

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Great athlete who has very good footwork, with the ability to put his foot in the ground and drive out of breaks. Plays with great change of direction and has fluid hips to flip and swivel.

— Has very good turnover when running, with the speed to stick in receivers' hip pocket while working down the field.

— Instinctive player with top-notch ball skills to identify and attack the ball in the air. Looks to run routes for receivers when in position.

— Versatile player who can play in both man and zone coverage. Plays with good vision in zone to see the big picture. Does a good job of anticipating and jumping routes.





NEGATIVES

— Lacks ideal size for an NFL cornerback. Physical player but doesn't have the strength necessary to take on bigger blockers at times.

— Gambler who is always looking for the big play, which can leave him open to double moves. Occasionally looks to sit on routes, causing him to be pulled out of position at times.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— 21 career starts

— 3-star recruit in the 2021 class, per 247Sports

OVERALL

Ricardo Hallman is a twitchy athlete with playmaking ability from multiple positions in the secondary. A bit undersized, he does a great job of transitioning out of breaks and playing the ball in the air. His scheme flexibility allows him to play in both man and zone coverage.

When playing in coverage, Hallman has great footwork in his backpedal. He has the fluidity and control to quickly transition with little wasted movement. Combined with his smooth hips and supreme change-of-direction skills, Hallman does a great job of driving on routes with little to no separation.

Due to his smaller stature, there are times in which Hallman can get stuck on the back of bigger receivers, allowing contested catches. For the most part, he does a great job of attacking the ball, whether he is high-pointing it or running the route for receivers and playing through the catch point. Hallman has the speed to carry most receivers deep while sticking to their hip pockets.

When playing against the run, Hallman has shown the physicality and aggressiveness needed to support the run. Although he lacks ideal size and strength, he quickly comes up to play his positions with the proper leverage. His lack of strength mostly shows up when he is matched up against bigger blockers, where he can get shielded on the edge or chooses to run around blocks. Overall, Hallman does what is needed to play his position in the run game and isn't afraid to tackle ball-carriers.

Hallman consistently showed his top skills throughout his time at Wisconsin. He was a competitor each and every week he played, even when he faced Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. His size and lack of strength limited him at times, but he showed the ability to overcome it with his instincts and football IQ. He will most likely be a nickel defender in the NFL, but he has the ability to add depth to any room as an outside cornerback as well.

GRADE: 7.2 (High-Level Backup/ Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 60

POSITION RANK: CB7

PRO COMPARISON: Chase Lucas