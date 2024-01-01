Dominick Puni NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Kansas IOL

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 320

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Wide-bodied frame and thick build with very good play strength and square power.

— Heavy, jarring hands to create immediate displacement and torque on contact.

— Very good run-blocker who knows how to sustain, steer and finish due to impressive body control and grip strength.

— Takes proper angles on the move with good burst and quickness to intersect targets on pulls, climbs and screens.

— Calm and collected footwork with a strong base in pass protection maximizes his ability to recover against inside moves.

— Runs feet and plays hard through the whistle to make downfield blocks and clean up piles.

NEGATIVES

— Middling range to expand set points and protect the corner against high-side rushes.

— Below-average arm length for tackle leads to gradually losing control at the top of the QB's drop.

2023 STATISTICS

— 12 starts at left tackle

— First-team All-Big 12 (AP, Coaches)

NOTES

— Born Feb. 24, 2000.

— 0-star interior offensive line recruit in the 2018 class, per 247Sports.

— Played volleyball all four years of high school and competed in track and field as a senior.

— Originally committed to Central Missouri and played there for four years, starting 16 games (13 at left tackle and three at right tackle) before transferring to Kansas for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

— Both of Puni's older brothers were on the Central Missouri roster during his true freshman season.

— Puni didn't play in 2020 because Central Missouri canceled its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he played only two games during the 2021 season due to an injury.

— 41 career starts split between left tackle (25), left guard (13) and right tackle (three).

— Accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl.

OVERALL

Dominick Puni is a three-year starter inside Kansas' 62-38 run-pass split RPO/motion heavy, zone-based run scheme with gap principles (G-T counter, tackle trap) mixed in. Puni has a wide-bodied frame with a barrel-chested, thick build, good athletic ability and very good play strength.

Puni is a well-versed, skilled and powerful run-blocker with the mobility and frame to arrive low on contact with square power to create immediate displacement on angle-drive, down and double-team blocks. He has heavy, jarring hands to torque defenders off their spot with the body control and grip strength to sustain, steer and finish blocks. Puni is also a fluid mover on pulls, climbs and screens, taking adept angles to intersect and blot out second-level targets. He brings a physical demeanor with excellent effort to finish through the whistle.

As a pass-protector, Puni is a controlled, wide-bodied presence on the edge with a quick, firm anchor that he uses to grind down the bull rush and wash down inside moves across his face. He benefits from operating inside a run-heavy, RPO-based offense that limits true dropback reps, but he showed the movement skills paired with the size and strength to be an asset in this area in the NFL, especially if he gets kicked inside to guard.

Overall, Puni is a strapping, powerfully built prospect with an impressive blend of girth, body control and pad level that unlocks jolting, sudden power on contact. He boasts the steer and sustain skills to compete and win a starting guard job within his first contract. He also has the ability to play tackle in a pinch.

GRADE: 7.4 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 48

POSITION RANK: IOL8

PRO COMPARISON: Austin Corbett