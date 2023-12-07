X

NFL

    Kicker Robbie Gould Retires from NFL; Named to '100 Greatest Bears of All-Time' List

    Adam WellsDecember 7, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 15: Robbie Gould #9 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after missing a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    Longtime NFL veteran Robbie Gould has announced his retirement after 18 seasons in the league.

    Gould posted his retirement message on Instagram, along with a picture of himself running off the field from his time with the Chicago Bears:

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    Long-time NFL kicker Robbie Gould announces he's retiring <a href="https://t.co/Y8crAX5kcF">https://t.co/Y8crAX5kcF</a> <a href="https://t.co/Atw9MxOYxE">pic.twitter.com/Atw9MxOYxE</a>

    When the Bears announced their 100 all-time greatest players in 2019 to celebrate the team's centennial anniversary, Gould came in at No. 62 overall.

