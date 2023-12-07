Kicker Robbie Gould Retires from NFL; Named to '100 Greatest Bears of All-Time' List

Kicker Robbie Gould Retires from NFL; Named to '100 Greatest Bears of All-Time' ListDecember 7, 2023
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Longtime NFL veteran Robbie Gould has announced his retirement after 18 seasons in the league.
Gould posted his retirement message on Instagram, along with a picture of himself running off the field from his time with the Chicago Bears:
When the Bears announced their 100 all-time greatest players in 2019 to celebrate the team's centennial anniversary, Gould came in at No. 62 overall.
