Video: Iowa's Caitlin Clark Becomes NCAA's 1st with 3K Points, 750 Rebounds, Assists

G Fiume/Getty Images

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark continues to prove why she is the best player in all of college basketball.

Clark became the first player in Division I history—men's or women's—to notch at least 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists. She accomplished the feat on a deep three-pointer during the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Iowa State Cyclones.

Clark entered Wednesday's game needing just 22 points to reach 3,000 points. She entered the fourth quarter of the matchup with 29 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum is the all-time leading scorer in the NCAA era, having scored 3,527 points with the Washington Huskies between 2013 and 2017, and Clark is within striking distance of the record.

According to ESPN's Stats and Information (h/t ESPN's Michael Voepel), Clark entered Wednesday's game needing to average 26.2 points per game over Iowa's remaining 21 contests to break Plum's record.

Clark is one of the best players to ever step foot on a court. She's a Naismith Award winner, a Wooden Award winner, three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Player of the Year, among other accolades.

Clark entered Wednesday's game averaging 29.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists in nine games this season while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from deep.