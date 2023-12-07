Yankees' Updated Lineup, Payroll After Reported Juan Soto Trade with Padres

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The New York Yankees got their guy after agreeing to acquire Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Center fielder Trent Grisham is also heading to New York in the deal.

While the lineup is still flawed overall, the addition of Soto certainly makes it look much more formidable than the group that manager Aaron Boone was using down the stretch last season.

Yankees Projected Lineup

DJ LeMahieu, 3B Juan Soto, LF Aaron Judge, CF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Gleyber Torres, 2B Giancarlo Stanton, DH Alex Verdugo, RF Anthony Volpe, SS Austin Wells, C

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters in November a big priority for the team this offseason was to add two outfielders who are preferably left-handed hitters.

The first step of that plan was accomplished on Tuesday when the Yankees acquired Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox.

Soto is obviously a much bigger addition for New York. This move is notable because it's going to put the Yankees over the competitive balance tax of $237 million in 2024.

The 25-year-old Soto is entering his final season of arbitration and is projected to earn $33 million, per MLB Trade Rumors. Spotrac estimated the Yankees were going to have a $251.7 million CBT payroll before this trade.

This is notable because the Yankees were over the highest-tier of the CBT last season, which incurs a 60 percent surcharge if you are $60 million or more above the line. They are about $13 million beneath that mark for 2024, assuming a $33 million salary for Soto.

If the Yankees stay at this level, they would only be at the second apron between $40 to $60 million over. It would still incur a 45 percent surcharge plus the standard penalty for being a repeat taxpayer.

This is notable because Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted last offseason after the Yankees signed Aaron Judge, Carlos Rodón and Anthony Rizzo they were "adamant" about avoiding the highest tax level and didn't pursue Jurickson Profar as a result.

While the Yankees baseball people can worry about the finances of this deal, fans should be celebrating the acquisition of one of the best hitters in MLB getting to play his home games at Yankee Stadium with the short porch in right field.

Soto has never had an on-base percentage under .401 in each of his first six seasons. He has slugged over .500 five times during that span and has hit at least 27 homers four times since 2018.

New York was tied with the Miami Marlins for the fourth-worst production from left field of any team in MLB last season at 0.1 FanGraphs wins above replacement. The team had a collective .220/.299/.368 slash line in 618 plate appearances from the position.

Soto has never produced fewer than 3.7 wins above replacement in a full season, not counting the 2020 season that was reduced to 60 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was on a seven-win pace that season at 2.6 WAR in 47 games.