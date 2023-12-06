Early WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Match Card Predictions

Photo credit: WWE.com

The end of 2023 is swiftly approaching, which means the WWE Royal Rumble is right around the corner.

The company's first annual live event of the year is a fan favorite due to its same-titled matches and history of unforgettable moments. Even more, it's the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania as two wrestlers earn a chance to challenge the champion of their choice on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

As such, the men's and women's Rumble matches will be the centerpiece of the show. Nonetheless, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida will also host a handful of marquee matchups for championship gold.

WWE has kept most of its recent events relatively short, so we should expect about six or seven matches. This is what the card could look like on Jan. 27, 2024.

Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

On the Dec. 1 episode of SmackDown, Logan Paul returned to announce a tournament to determine the No. 1 contender for the United States Championship.

Kevin Owens, Santos Escobar, Dragon Lee, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross and a mystery participant from NXT will all participate.

Paul didn't reveal the destination for the eventual title match, but one would have to assume it will occur at the Royal Rumble.

Photo credit: WWE.com

After all, the YouTuber-turned-WWE Superstar routinely wrestles on premium live events. The 28-year-old hasn't had a TV match yet, and his first title defense probably won't change that trend.

After the announcement, Owens was the first wrestler to confront him, which suggests the tournament will set up a feud between the two next year.

The Prizefighter would make an excellent opponent, and he has notably been punching Theory and Waller for the last few weeks.

Iyo Sky vs. Bayley

It seems like it's only a matter of time before Damage CTRL performs a mutiny and kicks Bayley out of the group.

The Role Model started as the leader of the trio, but she has become the odd woman out since Asuka and Kairi Sane joined the group. In case you forgot, the two Japanese stars have a history with her because Bayley attacked Sane backstage during her final appearance on Raw in 2020.

The Pirate Princess went on to leave WWE and return to Japan. While she and her former tag team partner have seemingly buried the hatchet, there's a palpable tension between the three.

Photo credit: WWE.com

It doesn't help matters that Bayley's relationship with Iyo Sky has been strained since Backlash in May. The Genius of the Sky also told Bayley to stay backstage during Sane's recent match with Bianca Belair after Becky Lynch pinned her at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Instead, The Role Model interfered and momentarily distracted her stablemate long enough for Belair to secure the win. This could drive a more prominent wedge between her and the other group members, setting up a match at the Royal Rumble.

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre has grown increasingly frustrated with his position since his loss to Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel.

On Nov. 13, the Scot helped The Judgment Day retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship as he couldn't forgive Jey Uso. At Survivor Series, he aligned with the group to take on Uso, Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn and a returning Randy Orton.

However, McIntyre appeared even more disillusioned after the team lost and CM Punk returned to close the show. This further put him at odds with Zayn and caused him to lash out at Rollins when he gave Uso a title shot.

The 38-year-old is hellbent on avenging his loss to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in September 2022 and earning a rematch against Rollins.

His drive to prove himself and expose those who wronged him will likely lead to a showdown between himself and The Visionary at the Rumble pay-per-view.

Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns

After 18 months, Orton made his long-awaited return to WWE at Survivor Series, and he's also seeking revenge against The Bloodline.

On the May 20, 2022 episode of SmackDown, Reigns encroached on the main event and helped The Usos unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Afterward, The Viper went on an unexpected hiatus to undergo spinal fusion surgery.

With a clean bill of health, the third-generation star has joined the blue brand to send a message to The Tribal Chief. Nevertheless, we will have to wait to see the elusive Head of the Table share the ring with him.

Last month, WWE revealed Reigns will make his last appearance of the year at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Dec. 15. Then, he won't be back until Jan. 5 in the build to the Royal Rumble.