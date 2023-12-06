X

NBA

    LeBron James, Anthony Davis Amaze NBA Fans as Lakers Eliminate Durant, Suns from IST

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 6, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 5: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during the game against the Phoenix Suns during the Quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament on December 5, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    In his 21st NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James defied time once again by delivering a 31-point, 11-assist, eight-rebound, five-steal performance to lead his team to a 106-103 win over the Phoenix Suns to advance to the In-Season Tournament semifinals.

    James either scored (15) or assisted (four) on the Lakers' first 19 fourth-quarter points. The Lakers also outscored the Suns by 12 with James on the floor over the course of his 40 minutes.

    The 38-year-old's biggest buckets occurred late in the fourth, when he scored on back-to-back possessions to put L.A. up 102-97.

    NBA @NBA

    LEBRON TAKEOVER 👑<br><br>LBJ scores back-to-back buckets to put the Lakers ahead 102-97!<br> <br>🏀 Suns/Lakers on TNT<br>🏆 Winner faces Pelicans in Knockout Rounds Semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday <a href="https://t.co/msYpS23HWM">pic.twitter.com/msYpS23HWM</a>

    Lakers big man Anthony Davis dominated as well by scoring 20 of his 27 points in the first half while adding a game-high 15 rebounds, seven of which came in the final 6:11.

    Austin Reaves, who came off the bench to score 20 points, hit the biggest shot of the game by delivering a three-pointer to put L.A. up 105-101 with 15 seconds remaining.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    AR FOURTH QUARTER. IT'S GOOD 🎯 <a href="https://t.co/mxH6YsX6uM">pic.twitter.com/mxH6YsX6uM</a>

    The Suns still had a chance to tie the game on their final possession, but a three-point attempt from Kevin Durant, who led Phoenix with 31 points, fell short.

    Ultimately, the story of this game was James, who excelled once again en route to leading the Lakers to a 5-0 In-Season Tournament record. Fans and analysts alike were impressed by Davis as well as the dynamic duo showcased its best once again.

    Anthony Gharib @GharibSports

    LeBron James is the first <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a> player with 20 points, 10 assists, and 5 steals in a game since Kobe Bryant against the Clippers in Nov. 2004, per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>.<br><br>LeBron also becomes the oldest player with 5 steals in a game since the stat became official in 1973-74.

    Raj C. @RajChipalu

    LeBron has no ****** business being this good

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Death<br>Taxes<br>4th quarter LeBron takeover🤷 <a href="https://t.co/QBNrcVM8rH">pic.twitter.com/QBNrcVM8rH</a>

    Matthew Peralta @_MatthewPeralta

    For like the umpteenth time, if you hate LeBron James you just hate greatness.

    🎗NBA•Fan🎗 @Klutch_23

    LEBRON JAMES IS THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD <a href="https://t.co/3Wl651PQxb">pic.twitter.com/3Wl651PQxb</a>

    Mark Jackson's Burner @casualtakeking

    Lebron james is the greatest with all due respect this is crazy to watch

    GoldenKnight @GoldenKnightGFX

    We've never seen anything like LeBron James. NEVER

    BronMuse @BronMuse

    LeBron will never be washed

    🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers

    LEBRON IS A SUPERHERO

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    All those years we questioned if he'd still have enough in the tank for when Bronny got to the league and now im wondering about LeBron James III.

    Raj C. @RajChipalu

    LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo

    LeBron when there is $500k on the line <a href="https://t.co/Tvm5VP7Fvu">pic.twitter.com/Tvm5VP7Fvu</a>

    َ @CookedByGuWop

    Lebron James tonight:<br><br>31 PTS (17 IN THE 4TH)<br>8 REB<br>11 AST<br>5 STL<br><br>GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME. <a href="https://t.co/C6Qcm6nQYp">pic.twitter.com/C6Qcm6nQYp</a>

    BronMuse @BronMuse

    🎭 @MaskedInLA

    LEBRON IS THE CLUTCHEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Anthony Davis tonight:<br><br>27 PTS<br>15 REB<br><br>Ties Jokic for the most 25/15 games this season. <a href="https://t.co/1vepCzKRif">https://t.co/1vepCzKRif</a>

    ADHD @ADHDGoat

    Anthony Davis tonight:<br><br>27 PTS ✅ <br>15 REB ✅ <br>2 BLK ✅ <br><br>SOLID DEFENSE 🗜️ 🔒 <br><br>ANTHONY DAVIS DOMINATED 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/6zgevWw57y">pic.twitter.com/6zgevWw57y</a>

    Ricky B. @MrRickySpanish

    THE LEBRON-ANTHONY DAVIS P&amp;R CANNOT BE STOPPED VOL 829220

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    Anthony Davis at the HALF:<br><br>20 points<br>6 rebounds<br>8-16 FGM<br><br>👀 <a href="https://t.co/lI1I9judhV">pic.twitter.com/lI1I9judhV</a>

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis tonight <a href="https://t.co/2p9M2xcyTs">pic.twitter.com/2p9M2xcyTs</a>

    The CaruShow 🐐 @BaldMambaSZN

    Anthony Davis is on my basketball team <a href="https://t.co/viGYqJJtHu">pic.twitter.com/viGYqJJtHu</a>

    GoldenKnight @GoldenKnightGFX

    Put some RESPECT on ANTHONY DAVIS name!

    The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 @ThePettiestLA

    Anthony Davis owns the boards tonight.

    Josh @josh2saint

    Anthony Davis and LeBron James are still the best duo in the NBA

    The Lakers will now face the New Orleans Pelicans in the IST semifinals on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. The winner of that matchup will play the Indiana Pacers/Milwaukee Bucks victor in the finals on Saturday for the first-ever NBA Cup.