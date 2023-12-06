Knicks' Quentin Grimes Expresses Frustration with Role; 'Tough' to Find Rhythm

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Another New York Knicks player has expressed frustration over his current role with the team following a 146-122 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that eliminated the franchise from the in-season tournament.

Speaking with reporters after the loss, Quentin Grimes "was openly frustrated with his role" and he added that "it's tough to find a rhythm when he rarely touches the ball, stands in the corner and gets subbed out after missing one shot," per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

Grimes' comments come just one week after Josh Hart expressed frustration with his role in New York's offense after being asked about his three-point percentage dipping this season.

"Just trying to get in a rhythm. I think that's the biggest thing," Hart said at the time, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. "I'm a rhythm player. I'm not someone that's just a catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter that really just only does that. That's not really what I do.

"I'm more someone who can get in the lane and find guys and stuff like that, and I'm capable of making shots. When you don't have a rhythm like that or you don't feel included, it's just sometimes that's tough not touching it and having to catch and shoot. So, it's definitely something I'm working on and hopefully [I will] get in a better rhythm."

After the Knicks added Donte DiVincenzo during the offseason, it became clear that someone in the backcourt rotation would see his minutes cut. Through the early goings, Grimes has been that player as he continues to struggle.

After molding into a solid starter for the Knicks during the 2022-23 season, Grimes hasn't been nearly as productive in 2023-24. He entered Tuesday's game averaging 6.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17 games while shooting 36.3 percent from the floor and 34.9 percent from deep.

For comparison, Grimes averaged 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Grimes also averaged 29.9 minutes per game last season but has seen his minutes slashed this year due to his struggles. He's averaging 23.1 minutes per game and hasn't seen the court in the fourth quarter over the last six games.

Following a Dec. 1 win over the Toronto Raptors, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about how Grimes should handle the situation, and he was pretty clear that the shooting guard just needs to fight on.

"There's ups and downs. Just be mentally tough," Thibodeau said postgame, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. "Play defense. Run the floor. You don't know when it changes. It could change the next play. You get an easy bucket. A shot goes down. He's a good player. So you've gotta navigate the good. You can navigate them when it gets tough.

"Soldier on. That's it. Just keep going."