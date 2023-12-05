49ers Rumors: Logan Ryan Agrees to Contract After Bucs, Giants Stints

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Veteran defensive back Logan Ryan is headed to northern California.

Ryan has signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, giving the team some added depth in the secondary for what should be a deep playoff run.

Ryan has yet to appear in a game this season.

The 32-year-old last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2022 campaign, suiting up in nine games for the franchise. He posted one interception, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 37 tackles.

Before his stint with the Bucs, Ryan spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the New York Giants. He has also suited up for the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots during his career.

Ryan is perhaps best known for his time with the Patriots, which selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft, as he won two Super Bowls with the franchise and put together some of his best seasons in the NFL.

The Rutgers product posted 13 interceptions, 41 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks and 190 tackles in 64 games across four seasons in New England.

Ryan has played all around the secondary over his 10-year career. He was used primarily as a cornerback in New England and Tennessee before being used as a safety in New York and Tampa Bay.

That versatility is going to be huge for a 49ers team that has lost safeties Talanoa Hufanga and George Odum to injuries over the last several weeks.