Arch Manning Reportedly Expected to Return to Texas Amid Quinn Ewers Rumors

Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It promises to be a busy offseason in the transfer portal in college football, but one marquee name reportedly will likely be missing.

"Obviously, Arch Manning is the name that looms above it all—everybody's interested in Arch," Chris Hummer of 247Sports said when discussing the Texas quarterback. "Based on everything we've heard, Arch is perfectly happy at Texas. I think the expectation is he will be back in 2024."

That is apparently the case even though there have been multiple reports suggesting starting quarterback Quinn Ewers will return to the Longhorns next season.

Yet there may be one Texas signal-caller on the move, as Hummer said Maalik Murphy could transfer out if Ewers is going to be the starter next season with Manning as the possible replacement in 2025.

Manning, who is the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, was a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

There was plenty of fanfare surrounding his recruitment and eventual commitment, although he didn't play a major role in the Longhorns' run to a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff spot because of the presence of Ewers.

In fact, he threw just five pass attempts throughout the entire season.

While many quarterbacks would likely be looking for a new team where they could start right away if Ewers does come back, Manning has plenty of eligibility remaining and will likely eventually be given an opportunity down the line if he stays at Texas.

And if he is happy in the program, there is no immediate rush to leave despite that trending pattern across college football.

Sticking with Texas will also give him the chance to compete in the SEC if and when he does become the starter in 2025 and beyond given the Longhorns' impending move to the conference.