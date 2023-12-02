Report: Quinn Ewers' Likelihood of Returning to Texas Has 'Increased Exponentially'

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is likely to return for his fourth season in 2024.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, the likelihood of Ewers coming back "has increased exponentially" in recent weeks with his camp feeling it would be in his best interest to get another year of development before going to the NFL.

Thamel noted an official decision from Ewers could come as soon as next week, around the time the transfer portal opens on Monday.

"Ewers' return would be a lure for top stars to come to Texas and play with him," Thamel wrote, "especially at the wide receiver position."

Ewers' decision could have a huge ripple effect on all of college football because Arch Manning has spent this season waiting for his opportunity to get on the field. Maalik Murphy started two games earlier this season when Ewers was out with an injury.

There has been no indication from Manning or his camp about potentially entering the transfer portal, though former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett is trying to recruit the five-star prospect.

Manning, the nephew of Eli and Peyton, was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Mississippi were among the other schools he was considering coming out of high school.

Even though he doesn't have the same name pedigree as Manning, Ewers was no slouch as a recruit when he was coming out of high school. The 20-year-old was a 5-star prospect and No. 1 overall player in the 2021 class when he committed to Ohio State.

Ewers transferred to Texas in December 2021 after playing behind C.J. Stroud in his lone season with the Buckeyes. He has thrown for 4,886 yards, 32 touchdowns and completed 64.1 percent of his attempts in 20 games with the Longhorns.