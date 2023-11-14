Report: Quinn Ewers '90%' Likely to Return to Texas, Forgo 2024 NFL Draft

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers reportedly may be leaning toward returning to school over declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

Bobby Burton of On3.com reported there is a "90 percent" chance that Ewers returns to Texas next season.

Meanwhile, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Ewers has had "early conversations" about returning to Texas but noted there is "a long way to go."

A redshirt sophomore, Ewers is in his second season as Texas' primary starting quarterback. He's thrown for 2,232 yards and 14 touchdowns against four interceptions while leading the Longhorns to a 9-1 record.

While Ewers has shown potential, it would not make much sense for him to enter the draft. Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are already entrenched as the QB1 and QB2, with Ewers being part of a large secondary group featuring Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy and Jayden Daniels. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders has also received buzz but is a mortal lock to return next season.

Ewers has a chance to move into the QB3 conversation with a strong finish to the season, but he'd almost certainly be a Day 2 pick if the draft was held today. It'd even be possible he could fall to Day 3 if the draft board did not break his way.

The uncertainty of Ewers' stock alone is enough to make him stay. The NIL money he'll rake in as the returning quarterback of a New Year's Six bowl Texas team is likely more than he'd bring in as a Day 2 or Day 3 draft pick. Ewers has already raked in millions in NIL money and stands to make millions more by returning next season.