Packers' Jordan Love Throws 3 TDs, Dazzles NFL Fans in Win vs. Mahomes, Chiefs

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love endured a tough stretch in the middle of the season and is now playing like an elite signal-caller.

Love went toe-to-toe with two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and came out on top, throwing three touchdown passes to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 27-19 win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football.

It marked the third straight game that Love has thrown multiple touchdowns with no interceptions. He completed 25 of his 36 passes for 267 yards in the victory.

At one point this season, Love had a run of five straight games with an interception. He appears to have learned to keep his mistakes to a minimum, and the Packers offense has benefitted.

Love opened the game by leading Green Bay on a 13-play drive capped by a touchdown pass to tight end Ben Sims. His other two touchdown passes were reeled in by receiver Christian Watson.

Fans on social media were impressed by Love's performance in Sunday's win:

Love entered the season facing the tough task of filling the shoes of Aaron Rodgers after he was traded to the New York Jets. The pressure of replacing a four-time MVP appeared to get to him at times, but it now looks like things are finally starting to fall into place for the 25-year-old.