    Packers' Jordan Love Throws 3 TDs, Dazzles NFL Fans in Win vs. Mahomes, Chiefs

    Doric SamDecember 4, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 03: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love endured a tough stretch in the middle of the season and is now playing like an elite signal-caller.

    Love went toe-to-toe with two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and came out on top, throwing three touchdown passes to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 27-19 win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football.

    It marked the third straight game that Love has thrown multiple touchdowns with no interceptions. He completed 25 of his 36 passes for 267 yards in the victory.

    At one point this season, Love had a run of five straight games with an interception. He appears to have learned to keep his mistakes to a minimum, and the Packers offense has benefitted.

    Love opened the game by leading Green Bay on a 13-play drive capped by a touchdown pass to tight end Ben Sims. His other two touchdown passes were reeled in by receiver Christian Watson.

    Fans on social media were impressed by Love's performance in Sunday's win:

    Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL

    NFL Twitter:<br><br>There's just no way the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> can have 3 straight HOF QBs!<br><br>Jordan Love:<a href="https://t.co/KXk1MxMwkF">pic.twitter.com/KXk1MxMwkF</a>

    Packers' Jordan Love Throws 3 TDs, Dazzles NFL Fans in Win vs. Mahomes, Chiefs
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JORDAN LOVE DEEP SHOT ON 4TH &amp; 1 🤯<br><br>WOW. <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/Sh6zmNrXuu">pic.twitter.com/Sh6zmNrXuu</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Jordan Love has made dazzling throws all year, but they were mixed with stretches of inaccuracy. Now the inconsistency is mostly gone…and it's just dazzling.

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    Jordan Love's doing this with what will literally be the youngest group of wide receivers and tight ends in NFL history at the end of the season. Just impressive.

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Jordan Love is cutting the heck up! Big time catch by Watson in the back of the end zone.

    BenchwarmerBran @BenchwarmerBran

    Alright that's a disgusting drive by Jordan Love, holy hell

    Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington

    Jordan Love just looked like an absolute superstar quarterback on that drive. A bonified franchise QB. And he's looking more and more like it on a lot of other drives, too.

    Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood

    Speaking of hot, Jordan Love has now completed 18-of-21 passes for 187 yards, three touchdowns and a 143.4 rating. The kid can't miss. For fourth straight week, he's having the best game of his career.

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    That touchdown throw by Jordan Love and the catch by Christian Watson were as impressive as possible even in the NFL.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Packers QB Jordan Love is 10-of-11 for 109 yards and two touchdowns—looking great for a third straight week. He's a really great example of how we're all too quick to make sweeping judgments of young QBs.

    kyle @Ky1eLong

    Jordan Love……. Just pressing the F it button tonight. Playing like a cat with 9 lives

    K🪼 @KentrelUTD

    Mahomes getting out played by Jordan Love <a href="https://t.co/h3gR1hmo0H">pic.twitter.com/h3gR1hmo0H</a>

    Will Blackmon 🍷 @WillBlackmon

    Jordan Love playing like he is mad at them nose bleed seats his fam had at Arrowhead Stadium

    David Eickholt @DavidEickholt

    I take everything back about Jordan Love. <br><br>He's him.

    Love entered the season facing the tough task of filling the shoes of Aaron Rodgers after he was traded to the New York Jets. The pressure of replacing a four-time MVP appeared to get to him at times, but it now looks like things are finally starting to fall into place for the 25-year-old.

    Love and the Packers (6-6) will have another primetime matchup in Week 14 when they take on the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday Night Football.