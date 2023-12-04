NFL Rumors: Shaquille Leonard Expected to Decide Between Cowboys, Eagles by Monday

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Free agent linebacker Shaquille Leonard is expected to decide his future team by Monday, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Leonard will reportedly decide between joining the Dallas Cowboys or the Philadelphia Eagles. The 28-year-old previously spent the first six years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, making three Pro Bowl appearances.

He was waived by the Colts on Nov. 21 after starting in nine games this season, however.

Colts owner Jim Irsay complimented the former Defensive Rookie of the Year in a statement released by the team after he was waived.

"Colts Nation will always remember [Leonard's] palpable energy on the field with each tackle, interception, punchout, and fumble recovery," Irsay said. "Off the field, he's a servant leader and assisted numerous families in both his hometown and the Indianapolis community. We're thankful for [Leonard] and the contributions he made to our organization."

Although Leonard wasn't expecting the move and described the whole ordeal as "shocking," he still looked back on his time with the Colts fondly (via ESPN's Stephen Holder). He expressed his appreciation in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Indy, I want to thank you for accepting me and my family with open arms," he wrote. "These past 6 years have been nothing but incredible!"



Leonard had struggled to return to his All-Pro form following a 2022 campaign that saw him miss time due to back and concussion problems. He eventually underwent two surgeries to repair a nerve issue in his back.