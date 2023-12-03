X

NBA

    Paul George's Clutch 3 Stuns NBA Fans as Steph Curry, Warriors Blow Lead vs. Clippers

    Francisco RosaDecember 3, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 2: Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers handles the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors on December 2, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    There was a Playoff P sighting at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday afternoon.

    Paul George hit his biggest shot of the season as the Los Angeles Clippers came away with a huge come-from-behind 113-112 victory over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a battle of two middling Western Conference teams.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    PAUL GEORGE FOR THE WIN 💥 <a href="https://t.co/Szvi9nnPgd">pic.twitter.com/Szvi9nnPgd</a>

    Trailing by as many as 22 points, the Clippers continued to claw their way back into the game throughout the second half and that culminated in George knocking down the game-winning three-pointer with 8.9 seconds remaining.

    Golden State's final possession ended in a missed three-pointer by Draymond Green thanks to some excellent defense by the Clippers that wasn't going to allow Curry to beat them with the result hanging in the balance.

    Saturday could be a potential pivot point for George and the Clippers, who haven't exactly taken off since the acquisition of James Harden.

    As for the Warriors, blowing leads has become a bit of a trend as they also lost a 20-plus point lead to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night during the In-Season Tournament.

    NBA fans had plenty of praise for George but showed some concern over the Warriors' recent struggles.

    Beastbrook @Beastbr00k0

    Russell Westbrook with the rebound, Paul George with the clutch three ball for the lead with 8.9 seconds left 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/PAzHHhcFcT">pic.twitter.com/PAzHHhcFcT</a>

    Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

    Golden St. trailed 1 time the whole game<br><br>113-112 on the Paul George 3<br><br>The Warriors are a -38 in the second half in the losses to Sacramento and LA Clippers this week.

    Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

    Could this be a huge turning point for the new-look Clippers? Paul George just hit a go-ahead 3 with 8.9 seconds left to give Clippers a 113-112 lead. They have fought entire second half to come back from 22 down. Warriors' ball.

    LA Clippers @LAClippers

    PAUL GEORGE!!!!

    Podcast P with Paul George @PodcastPShow

    BALL. GAME. <a href="https://t.co/KWcnjln4gM">pic.twitter.com/KWcnjln4gM</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Paul George today:<br><br>25 PTS<br>6 REB<br>6 AST<br>4-8 3P<br><br>Game-winner. <a href="https://t.co/318H2ETh5l">https://t.co/318H2ETh5l</a>

    Natasha Dye @natashadye

    paul george !!!!!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/AzWj0GtbnK">pic.twitter.com/AzWj0GtbnK</a>

    ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ @FeelLikeDrew

    Steph bricks in the clutch, Paul George hits a clutch three pointer down the other end<br><br>Being clutch isn't for everybody <a href="https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StephenCurry30</a> <a href="https://t.co/8ZfBHX6D8k">pic.twitter.com/8ZfBHX6D8k</a>

    Ina Obra @ReinaObra

    Me: "Nooooo, you don't need a 3. If you miss, IT'S OVER!!!" 😭<br><br>Paul George:<a href="https://t.co/ptYUkbpktm">pic.twitter.com/ptYUkbpktm</a>

    🐬 @RamseyLockz

    Paul George??? <a href="https://t.co/RYcXPHQKBD">pic.twitter.com/RYcXPHQKBD</a>

    Real Talk @realtalkejlt

    Warriors blow another 20 point lead 🤣 <a href="https://t.co/H0sRtwHzSm">pic.twitter.com/H0sRtwHzSm</a>

    Niko @nikotaughtyou

    Warriors are not a good team guys, good teams do not continuously blow 20 point leads I know y'all know this.

    Oh no he didn't @ohnohedidnt24

    Warriors blow a 22-point lead against the Clippers. <a href="https://t.co/99n0WL845N">pic.twitter.com/99n0WL845N</a>

    Witness King James @WITNESSKJ

    Steph scored 4 points in the 2nd half.<br><br>Missed 9 of his last 10 shots.<br><br>Warriors blow a 20+ point lead again.<br><br>I wonder if this will lead every show on Monday morning?

    Next up for the Clippers is another tough matchup against the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

    Meanwhile, the Warriors are set for a showdown against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.