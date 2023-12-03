Paul George's Clutch 3 Stuns NBA Fans as Steph Curry, Warriors Blow Lead vs. Clippers

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

There was a Playoff P sighting at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Paul George hit his biggest shot of the season as the Los Angeles Clippers came away with a huge come-from-behind 113-112 victory over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a battle of two middling Western Conference teams.

Trailing by as many as 22 points, the Clippers continued to claw their way back into the game throughout the second half and that culminated in George knocking down the game-winning three-pointer with 8.9 seconds remaining.

Golden State's final possession ended in a missed three-pointer by Draymond Green thanks to some excellent defense by the Clippers that wasn't going to allow Curry to beat them with the result hanging in the balance.

Saturday could be a potential pivot point for George and the Clippers, who haven't exactly taken off since the acquisition of James Harden.

As for the Warriors, blowing leads has become a bit of a trend as they also lost a 20-plus point lead to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night during the In-Season Tournament.

NBA fans had plenty of praise for George but showed some concern over the Warriors' recent struggles.

Next up for the Clippers is another tough matchup against the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.