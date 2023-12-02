NFL Rumors: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Seen as 'Real Candidate' for Panthers Job

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Could Jim Harbaugh be returning to an NFL sideline in 2024?

The current Michigan coach currently has his sights set on leading his team to a Big Ten Championship and eventually the College Football Playoff, but the possibility of him heading back to the NFL is not out of the question.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported on Saturday that Harbaugh could be a candidate for the vacant Carolina Panthers head coaching job.

In that scenario, Harbaugh would get a chance to work with 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young as his quarterback and potentially bring stability to a franchise that has cycled through three full-time coaches since owner David Tepper purchased the team in 2018.

Harbaugh was reportedly in touch with the Panthers during the franchise's coaching search last season, but Tepper was wary about hiring another coach that would run the entire football operation after firing then-coach Matt Rhule.

"He's just as mercurial as Tepper," a source familiar with the Panthers told Jones. "You want a coach that way, too?"

Harbaugh served as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014 and it is safe to say it was a very successful tenure. He compiled an overall record of 44-19-1 during the regular season, led the 49ers to three NFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl appearance in 2012.

That tenure was short-lived because of growing tension between Harbaugh and the 49ers ownership, so that could be something that scares off an owner like Tepper. Still, his results speak for themselves and his ability to generate strong play from quarterbacks Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick during his time with the 49ers would be a huge positive for the hope of developing Young into a true franchise signal-caller.