    49ers' Christian McCaffrey 'Without a Doubt' a Legit MVP Candidate, Shanahan Says

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 2, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers is seen prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan believes that Christian McCaffrey deserves more MVP buzz than he's currently getting.

    "Yeah, I think without a doubt," Shanahan told the media on Friday when asked if McCaffrey is a candidate for the award. "I know it goes to quarterbacks the majority of the time, and there's plenty of worthy quarterbacks, but you definitely can't say that Christian's behind anyone."

    The 27-year-old has recorded a league-leading 939 rushing yards in 11 appearances this season, adding another 389 yards as a receiver.

