Cameron Coleman, 5-Star WR Prospect, Flips Commitment to Auburn from Texas A&M

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Texas A&M commit and five-star prospect wide receiver Cameron Coleman announced on Friday he would be changing his commitment to Auburn.



"100% committed," Coleman wrote in a social media post declaring the change, which also read "Merry Flipmas."

Coleman is ESPN's No. 1 ranked wide receiver of the 2024 class and the No. 6 prospect overall, per Tom VanHaaren.

He had originally announced his commitment to Texas A&M in July.

Coleman's decision follows the firing of Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and the departure of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino for Arkansas.

The wide receiver caught 56 passes for 1,229 yards and 17 touchdowns during his senior season in Phenix City, Alabama.

He was the only Texas A&M wide receiver recruit ranked in the ESPN's top 300, per VanHaaren.

Coleman's departure marks another major blow for the Aggies' wide receiving corps after losing four-star wide receiver Drelon Miller announced his decommitment on X in October.

Four-star offensive tackle Weston Davis also decommitted from the program in October in favor of joining LSU.

The Aggies broke records by buying out Fisher for over $76 million, then announcing the hiring of former Duke head coach Mike Elko two weeks later, in an attempt to stop the exodus.

That apparently wasn't enough to retain Coleman, who visited schools including Colorado, Alabama, Florida and Florida State in the fall following his commitment to Texas A&M, according to On3's Keegan Pope.

"After I committed, my recruitment slowed down, but picked up at the same time," Coleman told On3's Chad Simmons in September. "Before I committed, Clemson, Georgia and some others were coming heavy. They really slowed it down. But schools like Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Penn State and Florida State picked it up."