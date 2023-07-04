5-Star WR Cameron Coleman Commits to Texas A&M Over Georgia, Florida, LSU, More

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas A&M has locked in a dynamic receiver.

Cameron Colemon, a 5-star recruit in the class of 2024, announced his commitment to the Aggies on Tuesday.

Coleman possesses a 6'3", 180-pound frame and was rated as the 17th overall prospect, the fifth wide receiver and the third overall player from Alabama by 247Sports. The Central High School prospect had narrowed his choices down to eight teams; Clemson, Kentucky, Florida, LSU, Florida State, Auburn, Georgia and the Aggies.

The Aggies were the first school to offer Coleman and he had made several visits to the school, with the most recent occurring on June 16. He becomes the highest-rated recruit in an Aggie class that is ranked No. 9 nationally.

He had 542 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a junior and helped Central go 10-3.

Andrew Hattersley of 247 Sports described Coleman as an explosive receiver with great pass-catching ability and elite speed. He projected him as an early starter for the Aggies and as a wideout who has pro potential.

"Projects as an immediate contributor at the next level and a potential Day-1 NFL Draft choice with a rare combination of size, speed, and athleticism that differentiates him from the rest of his peers," Hattersley wrote.

Texas A&M went 5-7 in 2022 and did not play in a bowl game for the first time since 2008.