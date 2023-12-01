Matt LaFleur Suggests Taylor Swift Will Attend Travis Kelce, Chiefs' Game vs. Packers

David Eulitt/Getty Images

It sounds like Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is expecting Taylor Swift to be in Wisconsin on Sunday to greet the visiting Kansas City Chiefs.

"Is she supposed to be here? That's what I've heard, so we'll see," LaFleur said Friday, per Milwaukee's 93.7 The Game.

"We're definitely more focused on the game, but I'm sure there will be some fired-up people in the stands if she shows up," LaFleur added.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce confirmed to the Wall Street Journal last month that he has been dating the singer.

It could be bad news for the Packers if Swift is in the stands. With her in attendance, the Chiefs are a perfect 4-0, and Kelce has averaged 108.0 receiving yards per game, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

The Packers and Chiefs kick off at 8:20 P.M. ET.

The Chiefs have also averaged 28.5 points and put up 432.3 total yards per game with Swift in attendance.

Swift last attended a Chiefs game on October 22 as the Chiefs climbed to a 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Kelce responded to her presence by making 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown.

After that season-high receiving yards total from the Pro Bowl tight end, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Swift "can stay around all she wants."

Later that same week, Kelce laughed at Reid's response on the "New Heights" podcast he hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

"Listen, when you're getting Big Red's approval and blessings, you know you're doing something right," Kelce said.

During her times in the Chiefs stands, the singer has been spotted with suite companions ranging from celebrity friends like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Kelce's mother Donna Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes.

So far Swift has only attended games in Kansas City and one road game against the New York Jets.

Swift is currently on break from her massive concert tour, which is currently set to run through the end of 2024, so she could be available to make the trip to Wisconsin. Her location was last reported in London, where she was in attendance Thursday at the premiere of Beyoncé's concert film.