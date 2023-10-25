Chiefs' Travis Kelce Addresses Viral Taylor Swift Stat Graphic from Chargers Game

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is well aware of the difference in his performance this season when Taylor Swift is at his games as opposed to when she's not in attendance.

On the latest episode of New Heights from Wave Sports + Entertainment (starts at 55:20 mark), Kelce addressed the CBS Sports graphic from Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers that went viral showing his stats with his rumored girlfriend watching him play.

During the game, CBS posted a graphic of Kelce's stats "with Taylor Swift in attendance" and "left to his own devices."

While the wording was certainly an interesting choice, Kelce has performed better in games with the Grammy-winning singer watching. He had a season-high 12 catches and 179 yards against the Chargers after putting up 124 yards the previous week against the Denver Broncos.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid even joked after his team's 31-17 win about the positive impact Swift's presence has had on Kelce's performance.

"Kelce keeps getting better with time, Taylor can stay around all she wants," Reid told reporters.

At the risk of upsetting the Swifties, it's possible Kelce was always going to have these big games regardless of her presence in the stadium. He had a nine-year track record of being the best receiving tight end in the NFL and seven consecutive years with at least 1,000 yards coming into 2023.

Two of the three teams Kelce has produced his most receiving yards against in his career are the Broncos (1,414) and Chargers (1,223).