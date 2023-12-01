Video: Cowboys' Jerry Jones Tells Shedeur Sanders He Could Be No. 1 Pick in NFL Draft

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is among the believers in Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur and his dad Deion were in attendance for the Cowboys' 41-35 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. A video uploaded by Well Off Media included an exchange involving Jones and the Sanders family in which Jones said Shedeur "very easily could be the top pick in the draft."

Shedeur has yet to announce his decision for next season, but Deion signaled in November he expects both of his sons to declare for the 2025 NFL draft rather than forgo their college eligibility in 2024.

Were he to stay at Colorado, there's a chance Shedeur could climb to the top of draft boards by the spring of 2025.

Sanders made a strong impression in his first season at the FBS level. He threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions with the Buffs, though his draft stock slipped a bit amid the team's second-half slide.

Sanders is the No. 68 overall prospect and the No. 5 quarterback in Bleacher Report's 2024 big board. However, The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranked him 24th overall on Nov. 1, and ESPN's Mel Kiper had him sixth on his big board.

"Having watched Sanders' tape from 2021 and 2022 and the improvement he has shown this season, I see future top-10 pick potential," Kiper wrote. "He's that good. He's only a true junior, which means he could return to school next season and compete to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 class."