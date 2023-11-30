Mets Rumors: Vladi Miguel Guerrero, Son of Vladimir, to Sign as International FA

Set Number: X164114 TK1

The New York Mets are expected to sign Vladi Miguel Guerrero in January, the son of MLB legend Vladimir Guerrero, to a contract worth roughly $120,000 (according to Will Sammon of The Athletic).

He's also the brother of three-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has racked up 130 career home runs as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The international signing period is set to open on Jan. 15, which is when the Mets and president of baseball operations David Stearns can make the move official.

According to Greg Joyce of the New York Post, the Mets are set to have $5.925 million in their international bonus pool this year so there will likely be several additional deals following Guerrero's contract.

Although he isn't a highly-touted prospect like his brother was, the 17-year-old still has potential.

"He's a very interesting prospect, bat first as there's plus-impact potential — above-average bat speed with potential plus-raw power as well," an anonymous international scout from a National League team told the New York Post's Joel Sherman. "More of a power over offensive profile, not as pure a hitter as Vlad Jr. but comes with the same concerns as he'll have to watch his body and is a fair athlete as well."

In the meantime, the Mets will continue to scour the market for starting pitching help. Heading into the offseason, New York only had Kodai Senga and José Quintana penciled into its 2024 starting rotation.

The Mets made an early acquisition, signing former New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino to a one-year contract worth $13 million. Severino has been plagued by injuries since his back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2017 and 2018, and it started to affect his production.

In 2023, he amassed a 4-8 record in 18 starts while owning a 6.65 ERA to go along with a career-worst 1.65 WHIP.