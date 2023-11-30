X

    Conor McGregor, Fiancée Dee Devlin Announce Birth of Baby Boy

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 30, 2023

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - OCTOBER 28: Conor McGregor pose for a photo from ringside prior to during the Heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou at Boulevard Hall on October 28, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
    Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

    Conor McGregor announced on social media Thursday that his fiancée, Dee Devlin, gave birth to a baby boy.

    Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

    My baby boy is born! Mammy and baby doing amazing, 8.1lbs of prime Irish double champion beef! ❤️🙏

    The pair now have four children together, with their newborn joining Conor Jr., Croia Mairhead and Rian.

    Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

    Up early tomorrow to bring our new baby boy in to this world, say a prayer for us! Let's go Mammy 🥰🙏☘️ <a href="https://t.co/nxiKB2n8WC">pic.twitter.com/nxiKB2n8WC</a>

    The former UFC star, who hasn't fought in the Octagon since July 2021, has found himself at the center of another controversy in recent days after Irish authorities accused him of inciting riots with social media posts critical of the Irish government and suggesting that the country was at war.

    Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

    Ireland, we are at war.

    McGregor, who has said he doesn't condone the violence that occurred in anti-migrant riots in the country after a stabbing attack on children was rumored to have been done by a foreigner—the suspect was a "naturalized Irish citizen originally from Algeria," per Rory Carroll of the Guardian—has been vocally opposed to non-nationals voting in Irish elections.