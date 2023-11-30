Conor McGregor, Fiancée Dee Devlin Announce Birth of Baby Boy

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Conor McGregor announced on social media Thursday that his fiancée, Dee Devlin, gave birth to a baby boy.

The pair now have four children together, with their newborn joining Conor Jr., Croia Mairhead and Rian.

The former UFC star, who hasn't fought in the Octagon since July 2021, has found himself at the center of another controversy in recent days after Irish authorities accused him of inciting riots with social media posts critical of the Irish government and suggesting that the country was at war.