NFL Draft 2024 Rumors: FSU's Keon Coleman Has 'Scouts Buzzing' Before ACC Title Game

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Florida State's Keon Coleman came into the season as one of the best prospects in the 2024 NFL draft, and he's done nothing to change that opinion heading into Saturday's ACC Championship Game against Louisville.

Per ESPN's Matt Miller, the Seminoles superstar wide receiver has "scouts buzzing" right now because of his wide variety of skills:

"The 6-foot-4, 215-pound transfer from Michigan State is powerful at the catch point on 50-50 passes and electric and explosive with the ball in his hands. You'll tire of me saying this, but he's so shifty as a ball-carrier that he's actually the team's punt returner, too. How many 6-foot-4 punt returners do you see?"

It's hard to say there's been a race for the No. 1 wide receiver in the upcoming draft class. Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is being talked about as one of the best prospects at the position anyone has ever seen.

B/R's NFL scouting department has Harrison ranked as the best overall player right now. But Coleman would be the top wideout in almost any other class. He checks in at No. 7 overall on the B/R list, with Derrik Klassen comparing his skill set to Allen Robinson.

Coleman has 639 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver and 300 yards as a punt returner. He's averaged 12.0 yards per return this season.

There's a strong argument for Coleman as one of the best athletes in this class. He originally committed to Michigan State as a two-sport athlete and appeared in six games for the basketball team as a freshman in 2021-22 before focusing all of his attention on football.