Jim Harbaugh Rumors: Bears Have Discussed Michigan HC if Matt Eberflus is Fired

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

As the end of the college football and NFL seasons approach, a lot of attention is being paid to what the future holds for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd (starts at 2:50 mark), Dianna Russini of The Athletic said the Chicago Bears have "had some conversations" about Harbaugh if they decide to move on from Matt Eberflus.

It's a time-honored tradition that Harbaugh will at least flirt with the NFL every year during the hiring cycle.

After the 2021 season, there were rumors linking Harbaugh to vacancies for the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders. He met with the Minnesota Vikings at one point.

Before the Denver Broncos acquired Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints in January, owner Greg Penner spoke with Harbaugh.

More recently, Mike Jones of The Athletic reported Harbaugh will be "among those expected to receive consideration in the next hiring cycle." Jones cited the Bears and Raiders as teams that would be appealing to the 59-year-old.

In the wake of Frank Reich's firing on Monday, The Athletic's Joseph Person pointed out Harbaugh had talks with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper last offseason before they landed on Reich.

Even though Harbaugh said in March 2022 he was closing the door on a return to the NFL, things for him at Michigan have gotten more complicated. He started this season suspended for three games by the school in an attempt to satisfy the NCAA's investigation into alleged recruiting violations during a COVID-19 dead period.

The NCAA is also investigating the Wolverines football program over allegations of illegal sign-stealing. He was given a three-game suspension by the Big Ten as a result of the situation.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports has said it wouldn't be surprising if Harbaugh ends up getting suspended for most of the 2024 season when the NCAA hands down its discipline.

The Bears would be a natural fit for Harbaugh if he leaves Michigan. He spent the first seven years of his NFL playing career in Chicago. Former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren left that job to become Bears president and CEO in January.