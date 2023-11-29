Broncos' Kareem Jackson to Meet with Roger Goodell About Suspensions for Illegal Hits

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson is set to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in New York City this week amid his second suspension this season for illegal hits.

After serving a two-game suspension earlier this season, Jackson has missed one out of a required four games during his current suspension for a hit to the head on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs on Nov. 19.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Jackson said the following regarding the answers he is hoping to get upon meeting with Goodell:

"For me, I see a lot of the same things happening around the league where guys aren't going through what I'm going through—no flags, no fines, no suspensions.

"I'm not really sure why I'm being treated the way I'm being treated. I'm making regular football plays, nothing malicious, in my opinion. I just want to know why I'm the only person going through what I'm going through."

In addition to being suspended for a total of six games this season, Jackson has been fined a league-high $89,670. He will also miss out on $837,000 in game checks due to his suspensions.

The 35-year-old veteran noted that he received no real explanation during his first suspension for a hit on Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave, and he is hoping things will change upon meeting with Goodell:

"There's no clarity, a lot of gray area. I asked them a ton of questions and told them I'll be in the same situations. How am I supposed to play or how am I supposed to go about these situations?

"So, hopefully, something comes from this meeting. I don't think much will, because I don't even think they know. At this point, I feel like I'm the poster child for whatever they're trying to get across or prove. So, we'll see."

Jackson is in the midst of his 14th NFL season overall and his fifth campaign as a member of the Broncos.

He was originally selected 20th overall by the Houston Texans in the 2010 NFL draft, and he went on to spend his first nine NFL seasons in Houston as a cornerback.

Jackson transitioned to safety upon joining the Broncos, and he has started 69 games over the past five seasons.

Overall, Jackson has appeared in 201 career regular-season games, registering 952 tackles, 22 interceptions, 110 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and three sacks.

In eight games this season, Jackson has 51 tackles, two picks and three pass break-ups.

Jackson began his latest suspension with this past week's win over the Cleveland Browns, and he will now miss the next three games against the Texans, Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions.

The Broncos are 3-0 in games Jackson has missed this season, and they are in the midst of a five-game winning streak after starting the season 1-5, bringing their record to 6-5.