    Eagles' Lane Johnson Expects to Play vs. 49ers; Explains Injury Absence vs. Bills

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 28, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 08: Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) walks off of the field during the NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams on October 08, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.(Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson offered a promising health update to Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday and indicated he'll be in uniform for Sunday's NFC title game rematch against the San Francisco 49ers:

    Olivia Reiner @ReinerOlivia

    Lane Johnson told me that he's feeling good and he feels like he will be ready for this Sunday's game against the 49ers. He said he popped some scar tissue in his groin from last year, which is why he was not active against the Bills.

    The 33-year-old Johnson has played all 11 of his NFL seasons for the Eagles. The ex-Oklahoma star is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro who helped guide Philadelphia to its first-ever Super Bowl win in Feb. 2018.

