Deion Sanders, Colorado to Have New Uniforms for 2024 Season, Return to Big 12

Deion Sanders, Colorado to Have New Uniforms for 2024 Season, Return to Big 12November 28, 2023
The roster won't be the only thing that's different for Colorado when the Buffaloes return to the Big 12 in 2024.
During his weekly press conference before the team's 23-17 loss to Utah, head coach Deion Sanders seemingly teased a new look to come next season.
"We are happy with our newfound relationship with Nike and what they've done for this university, the new uniforms for next season as well," he told reporters. "It's phenomenal that matches the cleats and so forth."
It sounds as though some Colorado players will be donning the Nike Air Diamond Turf Max 96 shoes as well.
Nike has been the longtime apparel provider for Buffaloes athletics. That initially created some questions when Sanders was first hired because he had once said he'd "never" wear Nike gear again after his relationship with the company deteriorated.
That's all obviously water under the bridge now.
Jake Shapiro of Denver Sports noted Colorado has maintained the broad uniform design on the gridiron since 2015. Changing things up after nearly a decade would be another way to usher in the Coach Prime era and life in the Big 12.