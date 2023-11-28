Deion Sanders, Colorado to Have New Uniforms for 2024 Season, Return to Big 12

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The roster won't be the only thing that's different for Colorado when the Buffaloes return to the Big 12 in 2024.

During his weekly press conference before the team's 23-17 loss to Utah, head coach Deion Sanders seemingly teased a new look to come next season.

"We are happy with our newfound relationship with Nike and what they've done for this university, the new uniforms for next season as well," he told reporters. "It's phenomenal that matches the cleats and so forth."

It sounds as though some Colorado players will be donning the Nike Air Diamond Turf Max 96 shoes as well.

Nike has been the longtime apparel provider for Buffaloes athletics. That initially created some questions when Sanders was first hired because he had once said he'd "never" wear Nike gear again after his relationship with the company deteriorated.

That's all obviously water under the bridge now.