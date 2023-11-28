X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    NFL Fans Ridicule Bears' MNF Win vs. Vikings After Teams Combine for 6 Turnovers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 28, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 27: Montez Sweat #98 of the Chicago Bears sacks Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 27, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
    Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

    A thing of beauty, it wasn't.

    The Chicago Bears managed to win Monday night's NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings without scoring a single touchdown and improved to 4-8 in the process. The final score was 12-10, and Cairo Santos drilled the game-winning field goal in the final seconds after Justin Fields found D.J. Moore for a critical 36-yard completion.

    Joshua Dobbs' impressive turnaround of the Vikings' season after injuries to Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson came to a screeching halt with four interceptions, while Fields lost two fumbles in the fourth quarter on the other side.

    Both defenses played well, but fans tuning into Monday Night Football looking for offensive fireworks and a back-and-forth thriller were disappointed.

    And they took to social media as a result:

    Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

    You will be praying for this game in March.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Luke Getsy consulting his play sheet <a href="https://t.co/1maPQJnfng">pic.twitter.com/1maPQJnfng</a>

    NFL Fans Ridicule Bears' MNF Win vs. Vikings After Teams Combine for 6 Turnovers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Adam Rank @adamrank

    Can't wait for the Bears to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. and run a bunch of screens to him.

    Jared Monroe @TheJaredMonroe

    My god. Can't ESPN just re-air the Patriots v Giants game?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BearsVikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BearsVikings</a> 🤦‍♂️

    NFL Memes @NFL_Memes

    Bears vs Vikings highlights <a href="https://t.co/xC5CiZPIsz">pic.twitter.com/xC5CiZPIsz</a>

    John Green @sportswithjohn

    People say soccer is boring and then try to defend this Vikings Bears business where each team scored half a point in 30 minutes of play.

    Fantasy Football Today @FFToday

    This was 10x more exciting than Bears Vikings <a href="https://t.co/zT0b0RPNqU">pic.twitter.com/zT0b0RPNqU</a>

    Jason @JasonWard23

    If you or a loved one has had to watch this Bears/Vikings game, you may be entitled to financial compensation.

    Common Fan @CommonFanGBR

    The Bears and the Vikings trying to get into the endzone <a href="https://t.co/5y5hlvsVv5">pic.twitter.com/5y5hlvsVv5</a>

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    The Eberflus red flag toss was the Bears longest attempt of the night.

    Jared Monroe @TheJaredMonroe

    This game is slightly more fun if you pretend these are two great offenses facing off against LEGENDARY defenses. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BearsVikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BearsVikings</a>

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    FG, turnover, FG, FG, turnover, FG, turnover, turnover, turnover, turnover, Iowa TE TD. Story of my life.

    This was quite the blow for the Vikings, who are still the No. 7 seed in the current NFC playoff picture but have now lost two in a row following a five-game winning streak. Their final three contests of the season against the Detroit Lions (twice) and Green Bay Packers will likely decide their final postseason fate, but losing to Chicago at home is bound to haunt the rest of the way.

    As for the Bears, it is easy to think about what might have been without late collapses against the Denver Broncos and Lions that saw them lose after holding double-digit leads.

    The entire narrative of the season would be different if they won those games and were sitting at 6-6 instead of 4-8. Alas, some of the offensive football and play-calling that was on display Monday provided a solid indication as to why they are four games below .500 at this point of the schedule.

    Yet they made just enough plays when it mattered most during an ugly game on Monday and handed their division rival a loss that could linger the rest of the season.