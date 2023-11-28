NFL Fans Ridicule Bears' MNF Win vs. Vikings After Teams Combine for 6 Turnovers

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

A thing of beauty, it wasn't.

The Chicago Bears managed to win Monday night's NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings without scoring a single touchdown and improved to 4-8 in the process. The final score was 12-10, and Cairo Santos drilled the game-winning field goal in the final seconds after Justin Fields found D.J. Moore for a critical 36-yard completion.

Joshua Dobbs' impressive turnaround of the Vikings' season after injuries to Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson came to a screeching halt with four interceptions, while Fields lost two fumbles in the fourth quarter on the other side.

Both defenses played well, but fans tuning into Monday Night Football looking for offensive fireworks and a back-and-forth thriller were disappointed.

And they took to social media as a result:

This was quite the blow for the Vikings, who are still the No. 7 seed in the current NFC playoff picture but have now lost two in a row following a five-game winning streak. Their final three contests of the season against the Detroit Lions (twice) and Green Bay Packers will likely decide their final postseason fate, but losing to Chicago at home is bound to haunt the rest of the way.

As for the Bears, it is easy to think about what might have been without late collapses against the Denver Broncos and Lions that saw them lose after holding double-digit leads.

The entire narrative of the season would be different if they won those games and were sitting at 6-6 instead of 4-8. Alas, some of the offensive football and play-calling that was on display Monday provided a solid indication as to why they are four games below .500 at this point of the schedule.