NFL Rumors: Jason Pierre-Paul to Sign Dolphins Contract from Saints Practice Squad

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Following the loss of linebacker Jaelan Phillips for the season, the Miami Dolphins are signing free agent pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul off the New Orleans Saints practice squad, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Pierre-Paul, 34, most recently played for the Baltimore Ravens last season, racking up three sacks in 14 games. A native of South Florida, he will bring some championship pedigree to an improving Dolphins' defense.

He took a moment Monday to thanks the Saints for an opportunity and express his excitement about joining the Dolphins.

The 14-year veteran is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One of the young stars of Miami's defensive unit, Phillips was lost for the season after tearing his achilles in the team's win over the New York Jets on Friday. The second-year pass rusher was on pace for the best season of his career, racking up 6.5 sacks, 28 tackles and an interception in eight games.

The former first-round pick has become an intrinsic part of the team's pass rush along with Bradley Chubb and Christian Wilkins.

As for Pierre-Paul, he is a big name replacement that could provide some decent production. However, he is far from the player that was relied on as the center of a team's pass rush efforts.