49ers' Deebo Samuel Says He Doesn't Regret Calling Eagles' James Bradberry 'Trash'

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Deebo Samuel isn't interested in backtracking.

The San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver called Philadelphia Eagles defensive back James Bradberry "trash" in an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast after Philadelphia defeated San Francisco in last season's NFC Championship game.

When asked by reporters on Monday if he regrets those comments after several months, the 27-year-old's answer was blunt.

"I don't regret nothing I said," Samuel responded, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Pro Bowl receiver isn't shy about his feelings regarding the team that eliminated him last year. He revealed to Zion Olojede of Complex that his "most hated team is the Eagles right now" in an interview back in May.

"All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and the players, you just get tired of that," he later added.

When Bradberry committed a costly penalty during the Eagles' Super Bowl loss, Samuel doubled down on his comments in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Although Philadelphia cruised to a 31-7 win over San Francisco to earn its Super Bowl appearance last season, the 49ers were extremely shorthanded during the game. Starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL early in the contest before backup Josh Johnson was later ruled out with a concussion.

Purdy was forced to go back into the game but was unable to throw due to his injury, making the 49ers' offense extremely predictable and one-dimensional. Samuel recorded just 33 yards on six targets while losing nine yards on six carries.

This season, he's racked up 474 receiving yards and 138 rush yards while scoring four total touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Bradberry has accumulated just one interception in 10 starts. According to Pro Football Focus, he's allowed 37 receptions on 69 targets while earning a career-low 60.4 grade in 2023.