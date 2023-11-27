Schefter: 7-10 NFL Teams Could Make HC Changes Before 2024 Season After Reich Firing

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers fired Frank Reich on Monday morning after a 1-10 start to the 2023 season. He and Josh McDaniels, fired earlier in November by the Las Vegas Raiders, may be ushering in a brutal waves of head-coaching firings in the coming months.

ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Monday and said he believed there could be anywhere from seven to 10 head-coaching changes before next season and that he would "take the over."

"There's always somebody winning and always somebody losing," Schefter continued. "And the people that are losing are getting criticized, and coming under scrutiny, and people are getting unhappy. And you get an owner coming out of locker rooms, dropping F-bombs and saying the next morning, 'Hey coach, you're out.' Which is something he's been thinking of doing for weeks now anyway."

Plenty of teams are underachieving this season. Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are a shocking 2-9. The Los Angeles Chargers are 4-7 despite having one of the best young quarterbacks in football, Justin Herbert.

The New York Giants made the playoffs last year but are just 4-8. The Washington Commanders have been just as bad and are likely to miss the playoffs for a third straight season under Ron Rivera. The Chicago Bears are 3-8 and now just 6-22 under Matt Eberflus in two seasons. The entire NFC South is meh. And the Arizona Cardinals are just 2-10 under first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon, though Kyler Murray missing half the season might buy him a second year.