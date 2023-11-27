Lamar Jackson, Ravens Offense Underwhelm NFL Fans Despite Win vs. Herbert, Chargers

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This won't be a particularly memorable win for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' offense.

But they'll take it.

Despite being one of the better units in the league this season, Jackson and Co. struggled to get much going against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night in a 20-10 win at SoFi Stadium.

In fact, prior to a late touchdown by rookie Zay Flowers with 1:36 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Ravens had scored just 13 points and were clinging on to a three-point lead for most of the final period.

Baltimore still finished with 361 yards of total offense but it was clear that something was not right as they failed to punish a Chargers' defense that is ranked among the worst in the league

It was especially pedestrian as the Ravens have scored more than 30 points in each of its last five games.

Luckily, their defense was not messing around as it forced four turnovers and sacked Justin Herbert three times. That defensive line was basically living in Herbert's face for most of the night, causing all sorts of problems.

Unfortunately, the main talking point among fans was how poor the offense was for Baltimore.