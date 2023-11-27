X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Lamar Jackson, Ravens Offense Underwhelm NFL Fans Despite Win vs. Herbert, Chargers

    Francisco RosaNovember 27, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts to an incomplete pass during the NFL regular season game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 26, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    This won't be a particularly memorable win for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' offense.

    But they'll take it.

    Despite being one of the better units in the league this season, Jackson and Co. struggled to get much going against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night in a 20-10 win at SoFi Stadium.

    In fact, prior to a late touchdown by rookie Zay Flowers with 1:36 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Ravens had scored just 13 points and were clinging on to a three-point lead for most of the final period.

    Baltimore still finished with 361 yards of total offense but it was clear that something was not right as they failed to punish a Chargers' defense that is ranked among the worst in the league

    It was especially pedestrian as the Ravens have scored more than 30 points in each of its last five games.

    Luckily, their defense was not messing around as it forced four turnovers and sacked Justin Herbert three times. That defensive line was basically living in Herbert's face for most of the night, causing all sorts of problems.

    Unfortunately, the main talking point among fans was how poor the offense was for Baltimore.

    Lamar Jackson, Ravens Offense Underwhelm NFL Fans Despite Win vs. Herbert, Chargers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Kevin Oestreicher @koestreicher34

    The story of the Ravens' offense mostly all season:<br><br>- Show up for one half<br><br>- Go MIA for the other

    Aaron Schatz 🏈 @ASchatzNFL

    Disappointing night from the Ravens offense tonight, because the Chargers defense is not good.

    Edwin Porras, DPT @FBInjuryDoc

    The Ravens offense really just does the bare minimum huh?

    Ariel Epstein @ArielEpstein

    The way the Ravens offense is treating their defense right now is why I HATE group projects.

    Sarah Ellison @sgellison

    Ravens defense has delivered three turnovers, but the offense has only produced 13 points. It's now 13-10, and the offense needs to find something to help the defense out and put this game away.

    Ken Weinman @KenWeinmanSport

    Mike Tirico said Ravens offense has been less effective in second half. He's wrong. They've been ineffective

    Kurt Benkert @KurtBenkert

    What do you know - Ravens offense stalling and Gus Edwards (your work horse) no where to be found.<br><br>Against a team with an offense that could spark off at any point in time.<br><br>Idk why the Ravens are trying to be so cute on offense right now, get back to you. 🚌💨

    Leger Douzable @LegerDouzable

    Ravens deserve to lose this game the way the offense has played today

    Bo Smolka @bsmolka

    The Ravens offense has accomplished little, with five first downs on their past five possessions. This is where a $250M QB is expected, and paid, to take over the game.

    500 🏎 @Kameron_Hay

    Bad showing by the Ravens offense tonight. Todd Monken just up there pressing buttons after the first two drives lol

    Leger Douzable @LegerDouzable

    This Ravens offense is so confusing

    Dev Panchwagh @devpanchwagh

    Just an unbelievably frustrating game from this offense. Making big plays but dopey mistakes. Some of the play calling has been just befuddling. And then there is the lack of challenges from Harbaugh on clear 1st down gains. And lack of consecutive attempts from the RBs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a>

    Chris @DaRuffWay_

    Ravens offense too flawed for a long playoff run IMO.<br><br>They were fortunate to win this game which is crazy

    Matt Wise @TheMattWise

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a> offense should be SPRINTING to the locker room to get to their phones.<br><br>Hop on the internet.<br><br>Buy every single defensive player &amp; coach a reallyyyyyy nice gift.<br><br>Take advantage of those Cyber Monday deals.<br><br>It's the least you can do.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a>

    Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) @therealknelson

    Baltimore Ravens defense continued to salvage this ball game for a Ravens offense that's been stagnant in scoring.

    Jackson and the Ravens will now head into the bye week as the top overall seed in the AFC before another matchup against a Southern California squad when the Los Angeles Rams head to Baltimore on Dec. 10.