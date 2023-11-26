Kenny Pickett, Steelers Praised by NFL Fans in Win vs. Bengals After Canada Firing

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Through one game after the departure of Matt Canada, the returns from a new-look Pittsburgh Steelers offense were encouraging.

The Steelers labored a bit in a 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, their first outing after making a change at offensive coordinator.

Most important of all, they totaled 421 yards on offense, well above their season average of 280.1. Kenny Pickett finished 24-of-33 for 278 yards through the air, while Najee Harris' 99 rushing yards were a season high.

Remove Canada from the equation and Pittsburgh is a better offensive team based on Sunday. The extent of that improvement is up for debate, however. Only managing to score 16 points — the Steelers found the end zone once in their four red-zone trips — despite all of that yardage and possessing the ball for nearly 37 minutes raises some concerns.

Joe Burrow's season-ending injury was obviously a massive blow for the Cincinnati offense. His absence also means the Bengals are also placing a higher burden on a defense that was already allowing the third-most yards per game (386.1).

Feasting on a below-average defense — one on Sunday that got more and more fatigued because the offense couldn't sustain a drive — doesn't mean all is solved in the Steel City.

Granted, Pittsburgh can only face the teams in front of it. This initial stretch with quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and running backs coach Eddie Faulkner helming the offense presents a great opportunity to sustain positive momentum and rebuild Pickett's confidence.

Torching Cincinnati is the first step in that plan.

Despite the Steelers occupying a playoff position, fans justifiably questioned their ceiling because they were bound to get exposed sooner or later with how middling the offense was under Canada's watch.