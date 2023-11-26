X

NFL

    Kenny Pickett, Steelers Praised by NFL Fans in Win vs. Bengals After Canada Firing

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 26, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 26: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Through one game after the departure of Matt Canada, the returns from a new-look Pittsburgh Steelers offense were encouraging.

    The Steelers labored a bit in a 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, their first outing after making a change at offensive coordinator.

    Most important of all, they totaled 421 yards on offense, well above their season average of 280.1. Kenny Pickett finished 24-of-33 for 278 yards through the air, while Najee Harris' 99 rushing yards were a season high.

    trey wingo @wingoz

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/steelers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@steelers</a> have more than 400 yards of offense for the 1st time in 58 games… the points aren't there but the yards are now

    Kevin Adams @KevinAdams26

    lol. Just unreal it truly is. Steelers go 58 games and can't crack 400 yards. They fire Matt Canada and have 2 different guys helping run the offense now, and first try and they go for 400. Maybe the fans were right all along. <br><br>FIRE. CANADA.

    Jessica Smetana @jessica_smetana

    THE STEELERS HAVE OVER 400 YARDS OF OFFENSE

    Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress

    The Steelers FINALLY have a 400 yard game.<br><br>It never happened under Matt Canada. In 45 games.<br><br>They do it in game 1 w/o him.<br><br>It's almost like Canada was the problem.

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    I see ya Steelers. First game with over 400 yards since Matt Canada was hired as offensive coordinator. Great job Coach… Oh wait nevermind. It's the first game since he was hired. Also, the first since he was fired. <br><br>As <a href="https://twitter.com/KendrickPerkins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KendrickPerkins</a> would say. "Carry on"

    Full Slate Podcast @Full_Slate_Pod

    Matt Canada watching the Steelers offense gain 400+ yards for the first time in 58 games: <a href="https://t.co/Br8QqGjxzU">pic.twitter.com/Br8QqGjxzU</a>

    Christopher Carter @CarterCritiques

    You can't help but laugh at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> getting 400 yards on the first game without Matt Canada.

    Gerry Dulac @gerrydulac

    Steelers have scored just one touchdown and only 16 points, but I think all would agree the offense looked more diverse and so much better. Great job of play-calling by Mike Sullivan, the new OC.

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    Without question, the <a href="https://twitter.com/steelers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@steelers</a> are taking WAY more shots downfield today. And Pickett is dropping in many of them.

    Daniel Valente @StatsGuyDaniel

    Kenny Pickett's passing chart looks a lot different this week <a href="https://t.co/W2OtCPRKzP">pic.twitter.com/W2OtCPRKzP</a>

    Remove Canada from the equation and Pittsburgh is a better offensive team based on Sunday. The extent of that improvement is up for debate, however. Only managing to score 16 points — the Steelers found the end zone once in their four red-zone trips — despite all of that yardage and possessing the ball for nearly 37 minutes raises some concerns.

    Joe Burrow's season-ending injury was obviously a massive blow for the Cincinnati offense. His absence also means the Bengals are also placing a higher burden on a defense that was already allowing the third-most yards per game (386.1).

    Mike @85mf

    Steelers have upgraded from "not an NFL offense" to "not a good NFL offense"

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Matt Canada seeing the Steelers do NOTHING on offense:<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HereWeGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HereWeGo</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZuYFkBASMB">pic.twitter.com/ZuYFkBASMB</a>

    Scott Kacsmar @ScottKacsmar

    I need a defensive TD from the Steelers cause I don't trust the offense to get them to 20

    Tom Reed @treed1919

    Man, Kenny Pickett is a frustrating watch. That's coming from a neutral. Makes the occasional play, but not nearly enough of them.

    Alex Kirshner @alex_kirshner

    Jake Browning being a similar caliber QB to Kenny Pickett is a legitimate Joker arc moment

    Feasting on a below-average defense — one on Sunday that got more and more fatigued because the offense couldn't sustain a drive — doesn't mean all is solved in the Steel City.

    Granted, Pittsburgh can only face the teams in front of it. This initial stretch with quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and running backs coach Eddie Faulkner helming the offense presents a great opportunity to sustain positive momentum and rebuild Pickett's confidence.

    Derrick @Steelers_DB

    The next 3 pass defenses that Kenny Pickett will face:<br><br>Bengals:<br>Dropback EPA/play: 19th<br>Dropback success rate: 28th<br><br>Cardinals:<br>Dropback EPA/play: 28th<br>Dropback success rate: 31st<br><br>Patriots:<br>Dropback EPA/play: 27th<br>Dropback success rate: 24th<br><br>It's now or never, man.

    Torching Cincinnati is the first step in that plan.

    Despite the Steelers occupying a playoff position, fans justifiably questioned their ceiling because they were bound to get exposed sooner or later with how middling the offense was under Canada's watch.

    Perhaps sending him packing is what the franchise needed to kick-start its season.