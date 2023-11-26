PFT: Panthers Owner Tepper Wanted to Draft Bryce Young; Staff Agreed to Avoid Issues

David Jensen/Getty Images

2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young has not lived up to expectations for the Carolina Panthers, and now it sounds like there were many within the organization who didn't want him in the first place.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Sunday that there's a belief that the decision to select Young was made by team owner David Tepper, and others fell in line because they didn't want to ruffle any feathers.

"It's believed in some league circles that the Panthers drafted Bryce Young because Tepper wanted him, and that the people who work for him are saying they did, too, because they know what's good for them," Florio stated.

At 1-9 entering Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, the Panthers are on their way to missing the playoffs for the sixth straight year. Young has thrown for 1,683 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions, showing little improvement over the course of the season.

It's a far cry from what the Panthers expected when they traded up from the No. 9 pick by sending receiver D.J. Moore, a late-second-round pick (No. 61), a 2024 first-round selection and a 2025 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears to acquire the top pick.

To make matters worse, other rookie quarterbacks like Houston Texans star C.J. Stroud have outperformed Young by a wide margin. Some are even wondering if Carolina head coach Frank Reich, who was hired prior to this season, will be fired sooner rather than later. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday that Reich's performance will be evaluated by Tepper at the end of the 2023 campaign.

Florio added that it wouldn't be a surprise if a firing leads to a revelation that not everyone within the Panthers organization agreed with drafting Young No. 1 overall.