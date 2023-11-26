Abu Dhabi F1 GP 2023 Results: Max Verstappen Wins Final Race After Clinching Title

Edmund So/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Stop us when you've heard this before: Max Verstappen just won a Formula 1 race.

Verstappen concluded putting together the greatest season the sport has ever seen as Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, walking away with his record-setting 19th win of the 2023 season.

Charles Leclerc finished second and George Russell rounded out the podium.

With Sunday's race concluding the 2023 campaign, it's only right to look back on what was one of the most impressive feats in sports history. Verstappen was victorious in 19 of the 22 races on the F1 circuit, breaking his own record for wins in a season by four—which was set just once year ago.

The 26-year-old now ranks third in the history of Formula 1 with 54 wins. Only Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher rank ahead of him, and Verstappen has at least another decade of prime driving ahead of him.

"Of course it's quite a crazy number. We had a crazy, crazy year," Verstappen told reporters this week. "It will end at one point, but hopefully not too soon. ... I love driving, that's the foremost (thing) and winning is the best thing in Formula One. At the same time, I'm very focused on what's ahead of me and hopefully next year we have a competitive car again and continue that momentum."

It's impossible to contextualize Verstappen's dominance in modern times. No one has ever been this dominant this often. Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Novak Djokovic, all historically dominant but none of their peaks had them so far ahead of the competition.