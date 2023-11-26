Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones to Start at QB Over Bailey Zappe vs. Giants

Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones to Start at QB Over Bailey Zappe vs. GiantsNovember 26, 2023
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
The New England Patriots are reportedly planning to start Mac Jones for Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.
Per that report, Jones and Bailey Zappe split the first-team reps in practice this week, leading to uncertainty about which player would start, especially after Jones was benched for a third time late in last week's 10-6 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.
