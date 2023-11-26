James Madison Guaranteed CFB Bowl Berth Due to Lack of 6-Win Teams

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The James Madison Dukes are officially going bowling.

The Dukes went 11-1 in 2023, but were ineligible for postseason play due to the NCAA transition rule that has teams transferring levels ineligible for the first two seasons at their new level. Given that James Madison is in year two of its FCS-to-FBS transition, this impacted the program's eligibility.

The only way the Dukes could qualify for the postseason was if there were not enough bowl eligible teams for the available games, but Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported that this scenario was officially clinched.

McMurphy reported that there are currently 78 bowl eligible teams for 82 spots, and James Madison and Jacksonville State, who transitioned to the FBS level this season, get first dibs among the non-bowl eligible teams.

The Dukes and Gamecocks could also be joined by Minnesota and Mississippi State as bowl-ineligible teams in the postseason if both California and Colorado State lose their final games Saturday.

The Dukes desire to play in a postseason bowl has been well documented, especially given the quick success the program has had during its brief tenure in the FBS. The Dukes went 8-3 and 2022 and are 19-4 overall since the transition.