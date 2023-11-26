X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Anthony Davis Hailed by Fans for Dominance in Lakers' Win vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

    Francisco RosaNovember 26, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles during the game against the Houston Rockets on November 19, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    The roller coaster that is Anthony Davis doesn't just comes around on a game-to-game basis.

    Sometimes the Los Angeles Lakers' big man can flip the switch from one half to another.

    And during the Lakers' 121-115 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, Davis closed the game on a high note following a poor first half showing. He wound up being the catalyst that spurred his squad to the victory.

    After scoring just nine points in the first half, Davis came alive over the final two quarters. He was especially good in the third as he came out on the locker room on fire, dropping 15 points in that period alone.

    The eight-time All-Star ended the night with 32 points to go along with 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks in 38 minutes of action.

    In what was a tight game for most of the night, Davis turned out to be the major difference. When he's at his best, there aren't many teams around the league that can stick with the Lakers.

    And Lakers' fans were throwing plenty of praise his way for the performance.

    Anthony Davis Hailed by Fans for Dominance in Lakers' Win vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NBA @NBA

    AD has 15 PTS in the third 💪<br><br>24 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST<br><br>Lakers-Cavs | Live on the NBA App<br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/2OCkxKHR2l">https://t.co/2OCkxKHR2l</a> <a href="https://t.co/BMrFX8sbpH">pic.twitter.com/BMrFX8sbpH</a>

    Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom

    Anthony Davis after 3 quarters:<br><br>24 points<br>10/17 FG<br>9 rebounds<br>2 steals<br>2 blocks<br><br>Big man came to play 😤

    🎗NBA•Fan🎗 @Klutch_23

    Anthony Davis has been absolutely elite in the third quarter scoring 15 points.<br><br>Hopefully we can get some of this replication in the fourth.

    🎗NBA•Fan🎗 @Klutch_23

    Anthony Davis has been absolutely elite in the third quarter scoring 15 points.<br><br>Hopefully we can get some of this replication in the fourth.

    PlaybyPlayBark @playbyplaybark

    Anthony Davis scoring with 2 guys on him <a href="https://t.co/wPnf2FWYWk">pic.twitter.com/wPnf2FWYWk</a>

    BeastBron💜💛 @bronisabeast

    Anthony Davis getting it going<br>Lakers up 4 <a href="https://t.co/m7U3VgruCU">pic.twitter.com/m7U3VgruCU</a>

    J. @JLGDMV

    This is the Anthony Davis we need for all 4 quarters every game! 💯✊🏽

    Rock 🧘🏽🌿 Rockspeare @Irockyrock1

    There you go feed the beast! Anthony Davis! <a href="https://t.co/wyEQkGGP7b">pic.twitter.com/wyEQkGGP7b</a>

    𝐿𝒶𝓀𝑒𝓇𝓈 𝒟𝓎𝓃𝒶𝓈𝓉𝓎 🏆 @DynastyLakeShow

    Update: Anthony Davis joined the party!

    LA CEJA @lacejadeLA

    ANTHONY DAVIS 🔥

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints

    LeBron James throws it up to Anthony Davis for the JAM 🔥<a href="https://t.co/YBYwpMOi2m">pic.twitter.com/YBYwpMOi2m</a>

    (e)Doug. @OddWaughta

    • || Ay listen Anthony Davis bouta snatch up his 1st DPOY this year fr.

    🎗NBA•Fan🎗 @Klutch_23

    Anthony Davis has been absolutely elite in the third quarter scoring 15 points.<br><br>Hopefully we can get some of this replication in the fourth.

    SHOTBYBILLUPSLLC, @AmaniBillups

    Anthony Davis 3rd Quarter takeover

    Klein25 @Klein25

    Anthony Davis continues to play MVP level basketball.

    DJ 🤴🏾 @mindofgoatdj

    Anthony davis came to play tonight

    Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire

    Anthony Davis having a pretty good game <a href="https://t.co/e1Lp7qDxky">pic.twitter.com/e1Lp7qDxky</a>

    Tutu @ntj_tutu

    ANTHONY DAVIS <a href="https://t.co/sJVwIkDYyy">pic.twitter.com/sJVwIkDYyy</a>

    Carlos Yakimowich @SportsFocusLA

    Anthony Davis has scored 21 points in the second-half. <br><br>He's taken command off this game

    Kevin Donalson @DrKEDSR

    If the Lakers got this Anthony Davis every night they could win an nba title

    Next up for Davis and the Lakers is a marquee matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. The attention will be fixed on Davis as he's set for a big man battle with reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

    Los Angeles will need an aggressive version of Davis if it is going to escape the City of Brotherly Love with a win.