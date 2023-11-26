Anthony Davis Hailed by Fans for Dominance in Lakers' Win vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The roller coaster that is Anthony Davis doesn't just comes around on a game-to-game basis.

Sometimes the Los Angeles Lakers' big man can flip the switch from one half to another.

And during the Lakers' 121-115 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, Davis closed the game on a high note following a poor first half showing. He wound up being the catalyst that spurred his squad to the victory.

After scoring just nine points in the first half, Davis came alive over the final two quarters. He was especially good in the third as he came out on the locker room on fire, dropping 15 points in that period alone.

The eight-time All-Star ended the night with 32 points to go along with 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks in 38 minutes of action.

In what was a tight game for most of the night, Davis turned out to be the major difference. When he's at his best, there aren't many teams around the league that can stick with the Lakers.

And Lakers' fans were throwing plenty of praise his way for the performance.

Next up for Davis and the Lakers is a marquee matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. The attention will be fixed on Davis as he's set for a big man battle with reigning MVP Joel Embiid.