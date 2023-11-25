Sandy Koufax Game-Used Glove from Dodgers' 1956 Season to Be Sold at Auction

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

A glove worn by legendary Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax during the 1956 season went up for bid on Grey Flannel Auctions this week.

As of Saturday morning, there were three bids on the rare piece and it had reached a price of $48,721.

Defining characteristics of the mitt include his nickname "Koo Foo" written in marker on the pinky, as well as his No. 32 jersey number written on the wrist strap.

Koufax broke into Major League Baseball in 1955, and he went on to become one of the most dominant pitchers in MLB history over the course of his 12-year career, spent entirely with the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 1956 campaign was Koufax's second at the Major League level, and he was still five years away from being named an All-Star for the first time.

Koufax appeared in 16 games and made 10 starts in 1956, going 2-4 with a 4.91 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 58.2 innings pitched.

Despite the then-20-year-old Koufax not yet being a major factor, the Dodgers reached the World Series in 1956, falling to the New York Yankees in seven games.

From 1961 until his final season in 1966, Koufax was named an All-Star six consecutive times, won three National League Cy Young Awards and was also named NL MVP in 1963 when he went 25-5 with a 1.88 ERA and 306 strikeouts, winning the NL's pitching Triple Crown.

Koufax would win the pitching Triple Crown three times, along with five ERA titles and four World Series championships. He was also named World Series MVP in 1963 and 1965.

Although his career was cut short at the age of 30 due to arthritis, he did more than enough to earn an induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972.

In 397 career games, including 314 starts, Koufax went 165-87 with a 2.76 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 2,396 strikeouts over 2,324.1 innings.

He also went 4-3 with a 0.95 ERA in eight career appearances and seven starts in the World Series.