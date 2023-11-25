X

    Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: MetLife Stadium Turf 'Has to Change' After Phillips Injury

    Adam WellsNovember 25, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 24: Jaelan Phillips #15 of the Miami Dolphins is carted off the field after being injured in a play against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    Add the Miami Dolphins to the list of teams unhappy with the playing surface at MetLife Stadium in the wake of Jaelan Phillips' Achilles injury during Friday's 34-13 victory over the New York Jets.

    Speaking to reporters after the game, Raheem Mostert said "something has to change" with the stadium turf.

    Joe Schad @schadjoe

    Raheem Mostert: We've got to do something about this turf. Something has to change. <a href="https://t.co/0w4vf5dFWW">pic.twitter.com/0w4vf5dFWW</a>

    Phillips suffered a non-contact injury early in the fourth quarter when his leg gave out as he was starting to rush the passer.

    Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed it was an Achilles injury that "doesn't look great," but they wouldn't have an official diagnosis until Saturday.

    Jaelan Phillips ;🕴🏾® @JJPhillips15

    Absolutely devastated, but I feel strength in knowing that this is all a part of God's plan, and that I have an incredible team and support system around me. I'll be back stronger than ever 💪🏽 Fins up 🐬🙏🏾

    Mostert was one of several Dolphins players who spoke out against the playing surface in the stadium after the game.

    "Since I've been in the league, I've heard the field is trash," safety Jevon Holland said. "I don't know the statistics or anything like that, but I do know turf does increase the chances of getting hurt."

    The use of turf has been a debate between players and teams for several seasons now. The NFL Players Association has called for grass to be used in all stadiums across the league because its data has shown it to be "a significantly safer surface than turf."

    The NFL has said improvements made to turf technology in recent years has lowered the rate of non-contact injuries to lower extremities.

    Kevin Seifert @SeifertESPN

    Data compiled for the NFL and NFLPA shows that injury rates on non-contact injuries to lower extremities are statistically the same on artificial turf vs. natural surfaces. Important context in the ongoing debate. <a href="https://t.co/DAsPWBEdqC">pic.twitter.com/DAsPWBEdqC</a>

    Mike Beauvais @MikeBeauvais

    Since 2020, there have been six ACL tears, three Achilles tears, an MCL tear and a patellar tendon tear at MetLife Stadium.<br><br>How has the NFL not done anything about that turf yet?

    A player survey conducted by The Athletic released earlier this week saw MetLife Stadium named the worst stadium to play in with 18.4 percent of the vote from 79 players who responded.

    Jets and Giants players gave the new turf that was installed during the offseason positive reviews in August after both teams played their first preseason home game.

    The 2023 regular season started with Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles at MetLife Stadium on the Jets' fourth offensive play against the Buffalo Bills.

    Phillips has 6.5 sacks this season, tied with Christian Wilkins for most on the Dolphins.