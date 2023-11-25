Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: MetLife Stadium Turf 'Has to Change' After Phillips Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Add the Miami Dolphins to the list of teams unhappy with the playing surface at MetLife Stadium in the wake of Jaelan Phillips' Achilles injury during Friday's 34-13 victory over the New York Jets.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Raheem Mostert said "something has to change" with the stadium turf.

Phillips suffered a non-contact injury early in the fourth quarter when his leg gave out as he was starting to rush the passer.

Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed it was an Achilles injury that "doesn't look great," but they wouldn't have an official diagnosis until Saturday.

Mostert was one of several Dolphins players who spoke out against the playing surface in the stadium after the game.

"Since I've been in the league, I've heard the field is trash," safety Jevon Holland said. "I don't know the statistics or anything like that, but I do know turf does increase the chances of getting hurt."

The use of turf has been a debate between players and teams for several seasons now. The NFL Players Association has called for grass to be used in all stadiums across the league because its data has shown it to be "a significantly safer surface than turf."

The NFL has said improvements made to turf technology in recent years has lowered the rate of non-contact injuries to lower extremities.

A player survey conducted by The Athletic released earlier this week saw MetLife Stadium named the worst stadium to play in with 18.4 percent of the vote from 79 players who responded.

Jets and Giants players gave the new turf that was installed during the offseason positive reviews in August after both teams played their first preseason home game.

The 2023 regular season started with Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles at MetLife Stadium on the Jets' fourth offensive play against the Buffalo Bills.