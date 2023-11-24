Allen Lazard Inactive for Jets vs. Dolphins; Signed $44M Contract in Offseason

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard is inactive for the team's matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

Lazard has amassed 290 yards through 10 games this season, although he's struggled mightily in recent weeks. Over the Jets' past five games, the 27-year-old has recorded just 88 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

He signed a four-year, $44 million contract with New York this past offseason.

Not only has Lazard's production declined as the season has gone on, but his playing time has decreased as well. He was on the field for just 37 snaps during the Jets' 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, failing to record a catch while he was targeted just once.

After finishing with a career-high 788 yards on 60 receptions last season, New York's front office likely expected him to serve as a complimentary No. 2 wideout alongside reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

Lazard was also brought in due to his familiarity with Aaron Rodgers, as he had spent the first five years of his career catching passes from the four-time MVP. He was signed in March this past offseason, then the Jets traded for Rodgers in April.

However, Lazard has failed to find consistency after the 39-year-old signal caller suffered a significant Achilles injury on New York's first possession of the season.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh recently discussed his struggles prior to the team's Week 10 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, using an analogy from a separate sport.

"Sometimes, as a player, you start pressing and you start trying to swing for the fences," he said, per Ralph Ventre of Sports Illustrated. "The reality is he just needs to focus on putting the bat on the ball and putting the ball in play and going from there."