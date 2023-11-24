Jerry Jones: Cowboys 'Certainly Capable' of Winning Super Bowl After Commanders Rout

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is feeling confident in his team following their 45-10 victory over the Washington Commanders.

When asked about his team's longevity this season, he answered in the affirmative about whether the team could win a Super Bowl and elaborated by saying that the Cowboys are "certainly capable of winning the whole thing."

Dallas improved to 8-3 on the season with the victory over Washington and have a firm grip on second place in the NFC East.

If the season ended today, Dallas would be the top Wild Card team, with the Philadelphia Eagles being the only team with a better record in the conference. Dallas will surely hope to overtake them by season's end but at the very least look poised to have a large presence once the postseason comes.

Getting to the postseason has never really been the focus in Dallas. The main goals come into play once the team gets to that stage and for all the regular season success the Cowboys have had in recent seasons, the playoff performances have been overall lackluster.