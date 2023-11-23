X

    National Dog Show 2023 Results: Best in Show and List of Winners

    Francisco RosaNovember 23, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Trouble, the American Staffordshire Terrier, winner of the Terrier Group, competes for Best in Show at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

    History was made Thursday as Stache, a Sealyham Terrier, won best in show at the National Dog Show.

    It was the first time the breed managed to take home the top prize in the 21 year history of the event and Stache beat out a loaded field to do so at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    The Sealyham Terrier captures Best In Show! 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/tfJojDlbLI">pic.twitter.com/tfJojDlbLI</a>

    This year's National Dog Show featured 199 different breeds and over 1850 dogs.

    Despite being one of the smallest dogs competing, Stache was able to work his way through all of that and come out on top. First, he beat out a terrier group that featured 26 different breeds before winning the best in show round.

    "He just gave a wonderful performance," the dog's handler, Margery Good, told commentator Mary Carillo following the win. "He stretched his little short legs and hands and flew around this ring."

    Here is the list of dogs that made it to the final stage of the competition.

    Hounds: Azawakh

    National Dog Show 2023 Results: Best in Show and List of Winners
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Toy: Shih Tzu

    Herding: German Shepherd

    Sporting: Chesapeake Bay Retriever

    Non-Sporting: Dalmatian

    Working: Gret Dane

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    The Chesapeake wins Best Sporting. 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/boZcZI5OMl">pic.twitter.com/boZcZI5OMl</a>

    That best in show field was absolutely loaded with a number of the competitors worthy of the top prize. The Dalmatian and Great Dane looked like particularly strong options, with the former being named Reserve Best in Show.

    Stache is now the 20th different breed to win the National Dog Show since the competition's inception back in 2002. The only two-time breed winners are the wire fox terrier and the Scottish deerhound.