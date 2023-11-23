National Dog Show 2023 Results: Best in Show and List of Winners

Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club

History was made Thursday as Stache, a Sealyham Terrier, won best in show at the National Dog Show.

It was the first time the breed managed to take home the top prize in the 21 year history of the event and Stache beat out a loaded field to do so at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

This year's National Dog Show featured 199 different breeds and over 1850 dogs.

Despite being one of the smallest dogs competing, Stache was able to work his way through all of that and come out on top. First, he beat out a terrier group that featured 26 different breeds before winning the best in show round.

"He just gave a wonderful performance," the dog's handler, Margery Good, told commentator Mary Carillo following the win. "He stretched his little short legs and hands and flew around this ring."

Here is the list of dogs that made it to the final stage of the competition.

Hounds: Azawakh

Toy: Shih Tzu

Herding: German Shepherd

Sporting: Chesapeake Bay Retriever

Non-Sporting: Dalmatian

Working: Gret Dane

That best in show field was absolutely loaded with a number of the competitors worthy of the top prize. The Dalmatian and Great Dane looked like particularly strong options, with the former being named Reserve Best in Show.