NFL's Roger Goodell: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's Relationship 'Great for the League'

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is very happy to see Taylor Swift around the league thanks to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Appearing on CBS Mornings (starts at 1:55 mark), Goodell called the Kelce-Swift pairing "great for the league" because it has connected fans who may have only had interest in either one before they began seeing each other.

Goodell did at least acknowledge it's "great" that Kelce and Swift seem to be happy in their relationship before pivoting into how it benefits the NFL.

The NFL and its broadcast partners haven't been shy about taking advantage of Swift's presence at games this season. She has been in attendance for four Chiefs games—against the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

After months of speculation about the nature of Swift and Kelce's relationship, she seemed to confirm they were a couple by changing the lyrics to "Karma" during a concert in Buenos Aires on Nov. 11.

Kelce was in attendance at the show during the Chiefs' bye week. He was also standing next to Swift's father, Scott, who was wearing a Chiefs lanyard around his neck, during the concert.