NFL Insiders: Chargers Aren't 'as Talented as Advertised' Outside Herbert, Slater

There is reportedly a belief within the NFL that the struggling Los Angeles Chargers' roster is not as good as originally thought.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, an anonymous AFC executive suggested this week that the Chargers are lacking in terms of overall talent aside from quarterback Justin Herbert and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, saying: "Outside of the quarterback and the left tackle, they don't have enough good young players right now."

Entering the 2023 season, the Bolts were widely expected to make the playoffs and possibly even challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West crown, but they have almost no margin for error the rest of the way if they want to make the postseason, as they are in last place in their division at 4-6.

